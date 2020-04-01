Home Entertainment 6ix9ine could be released from prison "at any time,quot; due to coronavirus

<pre><pre>The judge denies the request of the Tekashi 69 release lawyers, sentences him to 24 months in a federal prison
Phew! 2020 has been wild so far, Roomies. But it seems that things may have become more interesting. Previously, Tekashi 6ix9ine asked the judge in his case for early release due to the Coronavirus, and although it was denied, it looks like he just made another plea for himself!

Today is April Fool's Day, but it doesn't seem like a joke, roommates. According to multiple sources, Tekashi could be released "at any time,quot; pending the government's decision before 5 p.m. from today.

As previously reported, Tekashi's lawyer contacted the judge in his case asking for an early release, and used the coronavirus as an excuse. And while Judge Engelmayer was unable to accept his request, it appears that things have turned in his favor.

Stay with us for updates, Roomies, because 6ix9ine could be a free man!

