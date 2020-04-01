6ix9ine could be released from prison "at any time,quot; due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML3f44b2d3ccb631197fac2da88a4de1c711% %MINIFYHTML3f44b2d3ccb631197fac2da88a4de1c712%

Phew! 2020 has been wild so far, Roomies. But it seems that things may have become more interesting. Previously, Tekashi 6ix9ine asked the judge in his case for early release due to the Coronavirus, and although it was denied, it looks like he just made another plea for himself!

Today is April Fool's Day, but it doesn't seem like a joke, roommates. According to multiple sources, Tekashi could be released "at any time,quot; pending the government's decision before 5 p.m. from today.

#BREAK: In # 6ix9ine, in a letter filed due to "high risk

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government does not oppose the defendant's motion for compassionate release. "Now awaiting the order of Judge Engelmayer confirming it https://t.co/IqzhjfeOPF pic.twitter.com/z3CwJc4YiY – Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

It seems that 69 will come out: “The Court orders the Government to respond at 5 pm. The parties are informed that, provided that the Court has the authority to grant the reparation requested by the defense attorney, the Court intends to do so (Signed by Judge Engelmayer on 4/1/2020) https://t.co / w6H2iih69r – Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

COUNTDOWN COURT: In the midst of the coronavirus judge, Engelmayer notes that he is prepared to release # 6ix9ine Pending US 5 pm Opposition to legal authority reasons only https://t.co/cYfiG3DN0d @SDNYLIVE https://t.co/IqzhjfeOPF pic.twitter.com/URGTWvQx88 – Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

In # 6ix9ine, for those (understandably) asking if the first Inner City Press report on @SDNYLIVE order that indicates the liberation of the 69 unless EE. USA convince him that he cannot, it is a joke of the Innocents, here is the order of judge Engelmayer. It is dated April 1, but I doubt he joked about PACER pic.twitter.com/3CCVRYgg6o – Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

%MINIFYHTML3f44b2d3ccb631197fac2da88a4de1c715% %MINIFYHTML3f44b2d3ccb631197fac2da88a4de1c716%

As previously reported, Tekashi's lawyer contacted the judge in his case asking for an early release, and used the coronavirus as an excuse. And while Judge Engelmayer was unable to accept his request, it appears that things have turned in his favor.

Stay with us for updates, Roomies, because 6ix9ine could be a free man!