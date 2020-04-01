6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Idaho, Western States – Up News Info San Francisco

BOISE, Idaho (Up News Info SF) – A strong earthquake struck the state of Idaho Tuesday night and was felt in neighboring states and Canada. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:51 p.m. local time (4:51 PDT) and centered about 78 miles northeast of Boise. USGS shake maps show the shake was also felt in western Montana and eastern Oregon. Some people in Canada also reported feeling the earthquake.

%MINIFYHTML5fbf399823c929d00e42761ba2d559ea11% %MINIFYHTML5fbf399823c929d00e42761ba2d559ea12%

It was followed by at least three aftershocks, including one that measured a magnitude of 4.6.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.