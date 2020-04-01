5-year-old girl bitten by coyote in Dublin Hills Regional Park – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – A coyote bit a five-year-old girl in Dublin Hills Regional Park Wednesday afternoon, sending her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials from the East Regional Park District said. Bay.

The girl was with her family in the park when the attack occurred around 2:22 p.m. EBRPD officials are working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to try to identify and capture the coyote.

The girl was transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

The park alongside Interstate 580 is currently closed while officials investigate the incident.