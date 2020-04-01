5 residents of the Pacifica nursing home test positive for COVID-19; 1 dead patient – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1b48ca5fef8ddd73e714b7d45af9abac11% %MINIFYHTML1b48ca5fef8ddd73e714b7d45af9abac12%

PACIFICA (KPIX 5) – Another nursing home in the Bay Area was affected by the coronavirus outbreak when five people at the Pacifica Nursing Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19. One of the patients has died.

The city mayor said a handful of residents tested positive at the small nursing facility along Esplanade Avenue, but she only confirmed all five cases.

“Those people who contracted the virus are no longer at the facility. They are being cared for elsewhere. And an alleged death, "said Mayor Deirdre Martin.

Martin says the facility has used its infection control protocol. Meanwhile, it appears that no one else at the facility, patients or staff, has received any test results.

"The remaining patients, we are requesting tests for them while Verilee offers driving tests. Unfortunately, we cannot drive through patients. However, the employees were offered tests there," said Martin.

In early March, five residents of the Atria Elderly Care Center in Burlingame also tested positive for COVID-19. Nine staff members and two residents at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco tested positive last week, causing a facility shutdown.

Dr. Charlene Harrington, professor emeritus at the UCSF School of Nursing and nursing home expert, warned the public a few weeks ago that outbreaks like this could occur. She said she is concerned that there could be "up to 400 nursing homes,quot; across the country that have coronavirus patients.

“Most nursing homes are not equipped to handle them. It is very puzzling because it could easily spread through the facility just as it did in Washington, "said Harrington.

A nursing home was at the center of the outbreak in Washington state. On Tuesday, in southern California, authorities reported that 51 residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yucaipa nursing facility, along with six staff members. Two residents have died.

"I would like to see the state put a monitor in each of these houses and make sure those houses are properly staffed," said Harrington. “If they could get the family members out, that would be a good thing. But in some cases that is not possible because the residents are too sick to do it. "