5 additional LAPD employees test positive for coronavirus, LAFD reports 1 new case – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Five more employees of the Los Angeles Police Department and one more employee of the Los Angeles Fire Department tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The news comes just a day after five other LAPD employees and one LAFD employee tested positive for the virus.

"The Department has strict protocols for any employee experiencing symptoms of the virus," LAPD said in a previous statement. "They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are cleaned."

In total as of March 31, LAPD now has 32 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and LAFD has seven employees.

Authorities said two LAFD employees recovered and returned to work, one LAPD individual is hospitalized, and all other individuals self-isolate at home and recover.