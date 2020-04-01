& # 39; Shoot them & # 39 ;: Duterte warns against the violation of the blockade | Coronavirus pandemic news

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned that he would order the country's police and army to shoot anyone "who creates trouble,quot; during the month-long closure of the island of Luzon to stop the spread of the coronavirus. .

"Let this be a warning to everyone. Follow the government right now because it is essential that we have order, "he said in a televised national speech on Wednesday night.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf6c4927be945e034e9df19144a95155111% %MINIFYHTMLf6c4927be945e034e9df19144a95155112%

"And do not harm health workers, doctors … because that is a serious crime. My orders to the police and the army, if anyone creates trouble, and their lives are in danger: shoot them dead."

Duterte's warning came after residents of a poor neighborhood in the Quezon city of Manila staged a protest along a highway near their shanty homes, claiming that they had not received any packages of food and other supplies. of help since the closure began more than two weeks ago.

Village security officers and police urged residents to return to their homes, but refused, according to a police report.

Police dissolved the protest and arrested 20 people, the report added.

Philippine health authorities recorded 2,311 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. At least 96 people have died.

Jocy López, 47, who led the group of residents, said they were forced to organize the protest because they had no food due to the closure.

"We are here to ask for help because of hunger. They haven't given us food, rice, groceries, or cash. We don't have a job. Who do we go to?" she said before being arrested.

Activist groups condemned the arrest and urged the government to accelerate the release of promised monetary assistance under a 200 billion peso ($ 4 billion) social protection program to help poor families and those who lost their jobs. in the middle of closing.

"Excessive use of force and detention will not calm the empty stomachs of Filipinos who, to this day, continue to deny themselves of the promised … monetary aid for the poor," the rights group said. Gabriela women.

Later, other residents staged a demonstration demanding the release of those arrested, holding signs that read "mass evidence, not mass arrest."

The main Luzon region in the northern Philippines is home to more than 50 million people and is under a one-month closure.