& # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; Players Tournament 2020: Full TV Schedule, Support and Game Ticket List on ESPN

%MINIFYHTMLb5bb9d9e5d1a589711553f2af1d3060c11% %MINIFYHTMLb5bb9d9e5d1a589711553f2af1d3060c12%

NBA games are back! Kind of.

%MINIFYHTMLb5bb9d9e5d1a589711553f2af1d3060c13% %MINIFYHTMLb5bb9d9e5d1a589711553f2af1d3060c14%

With the 2019-20 season still on hold as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States continue to rise, NBA players seek to provide fans with some virtual entertainment. The league will host an "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players featuring stars like Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.

%MINIFYHTMLb5bb9d9e5d1a589711553f2af1d3060c15% %MINIFYHTMLb5bb9d9e5d1a589711553f2af1d3060c16%

Hopefully Durant has improved his transition defense in the past month …

2k transition defense is the most frustrating thing in my life right now. – Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) February 22, 2020

But this simple elimination tournament, to be played on Xbox One, is not just about entertainment or bragging about some of the NBA's elite members. The winner will choose a charity to receive a $ 100,000 donation from 2K Sports, the NBA, and the NBPA in support of the coronavirus relief efforts.

"We are delighted to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans around the world and help those in need during these uncertain times," 2K Senior Vice President Jason Argent said in a press release. "Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together, including athletes, fans and families, and we hope everyone enjoys the tournament."

Here's what we know about the tournament, including the full schedule for the first round and how to watch the broadcast on television and online.

Player tournament schedule & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Date: Friday, April 3 to Saturday, April 11

Friday, April 3 to Saturday, April 11 Television channel: ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN and ESPN2 Live broadcast: ESPN and NBA applications

The NBA will launch the tournament on April 3, and each game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2 until April 11.

The tournament can be streamed through the ESPN and NBA applications. Each of the NBA's social channels on Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch, YouTube and Facebook will also show the games live.

Date Round Time Channel April 3 Preview of the show 7 p.m. ET ESPN April 3 Jones vs. Durant 7:30 pm. ET ESPN April 3 First round 8:30 pm. ET ESPN2 5th of April First round Noon ET ESPN2 April 7 Quarter finals 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 April 11 Semifinals and finals TBD ESPN

List of participants in the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament

Players are classified and placed in the group according to the overall "NBA 2K,quot; ratings. If two or more players have identical ratings, then the most experienced NBA player wins the highest seed.

Seed Player Classification 1) Kevin Durant 96 two) Bring young 90 3) Hassan Whiteside 87 4) Donovan Mitchell 87 5) Devin Booker 86 6) Andre Drummond 85 7) Zach LaVine 85 8) Montrezl harrell 85 9) Domantas Sabonis 85 10) Deandre Ayton 85 eleven) DeMarcus Cousins 81 12) Michael Porter Jr. 81 13) Rui Hachimura 79 14) Patrick Beverley 78 fifteen. Harrison Barnes 78 sixteen. Derrick Jones Jr. 78

Player tournament support & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Despite being No. 5 seed, Booker (+220) is the favorite of the first bets to win the tournament. The Suns guard is known to get on Twitch for long gaming sessions and even learned that the NBA suspended the season while playing "Call of Duty."

Booker will have a lot of competition from other major players like Durant (+500), Ayton (+550) and Mitchell (+700). Like real action, this tournament could be reduced to one-on-one matches.

NBA 2K Player Tournament Support https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/39/b1/nba-2k-tournament-bracket-ftrjpg_divfezvrdpee1jh6js1fowdbq.jpg?t=848924953,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Players tournament award & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

The tournament winner will choose a charity to receive a $ 100,000 donation from 2K Sports, the NBA, and the NBPA in support of the coronavirus relief efforts.