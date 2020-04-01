& # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; Players Tournament 2020: Full TV Schedule, Support and Game Ticket List on ESPN

NBA games are back! Kind of.
With the 2019-20 season still on hold as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States continue to rise, NBA players seek to provide fans with some virtual entertainment. The league will host an "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players featuring stars like Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.
Hopefully Durant has improved his transition defense in the past month …
2k transition defense is the most frustrating thing in my life right now.
– Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) February 22, 2020
But this simple elimination tournament, to be played on Xbox One, is not just about entertainment or bragging about some of the NBA's elite members. The winner will choose a charity to receive a $ 100,000 donation from 2K Sports, the NBA, and the NBPA in support of the coronavirus relief efforts.
"We are delighted to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans around the world and help those in need during these uncertain times," 2K Senior Vice President Jason Argent said in a press release. "Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together, including athletes, fans and families, and we hope everyone enjoys the tournament."
Here's what we know about the tournament, including the full schedule for the first round and how to watch the broadcast on television and online.
Player tournament schedule & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;
- Date: Friday, April 3 to Saturday, April 11
- Television channel: ESPN and ESPN2
- Live broadcast: ESPN and NBA applications
The NBA will launch the tournament on April 3, and each game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2 until April 11.
The tournament can be streamed through the ESPN and NBA applications. Each of the NBA's social channels on Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch, YouTube and Facebook will also show the games live.
|Date
|Round
|Time
|Channel
|April 3
|Preview of the show
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|April 3
|Jones vs. Durant
|7:30 pm. ET
|ESPN
|April 3
|First round
|8:30 pm. ET
|ESPN2
|5th of April
|First round
|Noon ET
|ESPN2
|April 7
|Quarter finals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|April 11
|Semifinals and finals
|TBD
|ESPN
List of participants in the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament
Players are classified and placed in the group according to the overall "NBA 2K,quot; ratings. If two or more players have identical ratings, then the most experienced NBA player wins the highest seed.
|Seed
|Player
|Classification
|1)
|Kevin Durant
|96
|two)
|Bring young
|90
|3)
|Hassan Whiteside
|87
|4)
|Donovan Mitchell
|87
|5)
|Devin Booker
|86
|6)
|Andre Drummond
|85
|7)
|Zach LaVine
|85
|8)
|Montrezl harrell
|85
|9)
|Domantas Sabonis
|85
|10)
|Deandre Ayton
|85
|eleven)
|DeMarcus Cousins
|81
|12)
|Michael Porter Jr.
|81
|13)
|Rui Hachimura
|79
|14)
|Patrick Beverley
|78
|fifteen.
|Harrison Barnes
|78
|sixteen.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|78
Player tournament support & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;
Despite being No. 5 seed, Booker (+220) is the favorite of the first bets to win the tournament. The Suns guard is known to get on Twitch for long gaming sessions and even learned that the NBA suspended the season while playing "Call of Duty."
Booker will have a lot of competition from other major players like Durant (+500), Ayton (+550) and Mitchell (+700). Like real action, this tournament could be reduced to one-on-one matches.
Players tournament award & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;
The tournament winner will choose a charity to receive a $ 100,000 donation from 2K Sports, the NBA, and the NBPA in support of the coronavirus relief efforts.
