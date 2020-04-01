Home Sports & # 39; I was beaten in the trash two years in...

& # 39; I was beaten in the trash two years in a row & # 39 ;: your best and most embarrassing sports moments

<pre><pre>& # 39; I was beaten in the trash two years in a row & # 39 ;: your best and most embarrassing sports moments
We need to talk about this.

Sports have been gone for a long, long time, unfortunately. The only thing we have now is each other, and our uncomfortable, embarrassing, and embarrassing sports memories. So let's keep this train rolling.

Most people on this planet have played sports at one time or another, whether recreationally, organized, or semi-professionally. More people have no We play professional sports, so most of us sit here and tweet and write about them.

Earlier in the week, I asked this question on Twitter:

Needless to say, there were many hilarious responses that reminded us why we didn't play professional sports and win big, sexy contracts.

Here are some of the best responses from the Twitter digest:

Basketball

What hurts the most: a broken nose or a bruised ego?

This is worse than the Swaggy P GIF which is missing the 3 point pointer.

Baseball

He left? Did you go get the ball and never come back?

At least arm strength is not an issue.

Well, if nothing else, at least you have a Really good jump

Uh … no balls, two shots?

"You miss 100 percent of the dishes you don't touch." – Babe Ruth – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott – Joe Rivera

Is it time to stop celebrating in sport? My column:

It could be the genesis of all the Yankees' injury problems these days.

Well now other people are going to urinate too. By laughing, probably.

The first thing that comes to mind is a baseball game in probably sixth through seventh grade. Somehow I lost a contact and had to play 2B. The ball hits me and I run in the opposite direction trying to guess where it is. I'm sure it seemed silly. – Anonymous Twitter user.

You probably looked better on the field than José Canseco that time.

I hope she loved you for your baseball acumen.

In my senior year of high school I had a hemorrhoid and was in excruciating pain when I ran. I was fucking fly balls during BP and just had to turn it off. I told my coach that I pulled on the hamstrings. He was too embarrassed to tell her what he really was. I'm in the coaching room getting a message from my leg and yes, feeling like a hole because there's nothing wrong. A week goes by and I still have this. I told the truth to my friend and I should have known better because he had a big mouth. In short, because the only way I could sit comfortably during the game was in the bucket of the ball, my friend tells my coach and the whole team. After the game, my coach calls me and here I am thinking "they are going to yell at me for lying about an injury,quot;, but he spends the next 10 minutes telling me how he has them chronically and how he deals with them. – Anonymous Twitter user No. 2

A literal pain in the ass. Way to go.

Football

Not great, but definitely fun.

Wow, did you play for the New York Jets?

Now I see why you play football and don't touch with both hands.

We have a chance to become the second JV football team to go undefeated in our high school history. Last game of the season (no playoffs for JV), against one of our biggest rivals. We are in overtime, and we have the ball first. We scored a touchdown. I, the long snapper from the PAT, send the ball flying over the head of the owner. We are not converted. Another team receives the ball. Score a touchdown. Kick the PAT. We lose because of my losing streak. – Tadd Haislop from SN

Thank God you're better at writing about soccer than playing.

Soccer

"An absolute FIRECRACKER!"

You see, generally in soccer, you want kick the ball.

Hockey

There are worse things than Bobby Orr telling you that you suck.

At least you tried to reduce the angles.

Diverse

Have you loosened your teeth in karate? Someone give this guy a DAZN contract, quick!

The only thing that would have improved this is if you followed it with "WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE, I AM?"

Soft.

I … I have nothing ingenious to say about this.

Time to wake up, Cody. This has all been a dream, and Iowa still lost.

