& # 39; I was beaten in the trash two years in a row & # 39 ;: your best and most embarrassing sports moments

We need to talk about this.

Sports have been gone for a long, long time, unfortunately. The only thing we have now is each other, and our uncomfortable, embarrassing, and embarrassing sports memories. So let's keep this train rolling.

Most people on this planet have played sports at one time or another, whether recreationally, organized, or semi-professionally. More people have no We play professional sports, so most of us sit here and tweet and write about them.

Earlier in the week, I asked this question on Twitter:

Did you have any embarrassing sporting moments? Playing or watching? – Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) March 30, 2020

Needless to say, there were many hilarious responses that reminded us why we didn't play professional sports and win big, sexy contracts.

Here are some of the best responses from the Twitter digest:

Basketball

High school basketball game. Wide on the wing for a 3. I called the ball and my teammate closed a pass for me. The ball went through my hands and hit me in the face and knocked me to the ground. You went out of bounds for a billing. Then I had to walk away because my nose was bleeding – Shane Magness (@ Shane_Magness91) March 30, 2020

What hurts the most: a broken nose or a bruised ego?

I was a bench warmer on our first year team. I only tried three shots all year. I lost the first two, my best chance for a bucket was in the final game of the season, and I had an open transition layup, and I lost it. It was the last time I played organized hoops. https://t.co/iOB6EXi0Qj – Nick Feely (@nickfeely) March 30, 2020

This is worse than the Swaggy P GIF which is missing the 3 point pointer.

Baseball

I was trying to impress a guy that I liked and who actually appeared in a softball game (after exaggerating in front of him) and dropping my change was over the top. Not good. He left after that. – Chelsea Ladd (@chelseabrooke) March 30, 2020

He left? Did you go get the ball and never come back?

I was playing left field in a 4-field complex,

I tried to shoot a runner at home and ended up throwing him onto the back bumper and hit a kid in the field behind him. – Nick Rini (@ njrini99) March 30, 2020

At least arm strength is not an issue.

I made the last of an entry trying to steal the second … while the bases were loaded. – Tim Sennett (@timsennett) March 30, 2020

Well, if nothing else, at least you have a Really good jump

In high school, I was hit in the trash two years in a row. Once for a ground ball, and once for a short jump shot. – Jason Hagman (@Jason_Hagman) March 30, 2020

Uh … no balls, two shots?

I hit a Grand Slam for my first home run on the fence in slow pitch softball. When I sat down to break a celebratory beer, the plate umpire called me. I was very excited. I missed home plate. My first home run over the fence became a triple with 3 RBIs. – Brian Dunkel (@bcdunkel) March 30, 2020

"You miss 100 percent of the dishes you don't touch." – Babe Ruth – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott – Joe Rivera

I walked in my first AB. The defense was not paying attention, so I ran to the second and was safe. He forgot to ask for schedules and they immediately tagged me … while celebrating. – coryjsettoon (@coryjsettoon) March 30, 2020

Is it time to stop celebrating in sport? My column:

😂😂 Those are bad. This is worse: I broke my rotator cuff with a celebratory fist when the Yankees won the American League pennant in 2009. – Shane Magness (@ Shane_Magness91) March 30, 2020

It could be the genesis of all the Yankees' injury problems these days.

Well now other people are going to urinate too. By laughing, probably.

The first thing that comes to mind is a baseball game in probably sixth through seventh grade. Somehow I lost a contact and had to play 2B. The ball hits me and I run in the opposite direction trying to guess where it is. I'm sure it seemed silly. – Anonymous Twitter user.

You probably looked better on the field than José Canseco that time.

Easily me in center field yelling at my high school girlfriend in the stands and the ball hit me while not looking. I never picked up the ball. Pop up to the center for a triple. – Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) March 30, 2020

I hope she loved you for your baseball acumen.

In my senior year of high school I had a hemorrhoid and was in excruciating pain when I ran. I was fucking fly balls during BP and just had to turn it off. I told my coach that I pulled on the hamstrings. He was too embarrassed to tell her what he really was. I'm in the coaching room getting a message from my leg and yes, feeling like a hole because there's nothing wrong. A week goes by and I still have this. I told the truth to my friend and I should have known better because he had a big mouth. In short, because the only way I could sit comfortably during the game was in the bucket of the ball, my friend tells my coach and the whole team. After the game, my coach calls me and here I am thinking "they are going to yell at me for lying about an injury,quot;, but he spends the next 10 minutes telling me how he has them chronically and how he deals with them. – Anonymous Twitter user No. 2

A literal pain in the ass. Way to go.

Football

I played soccer when I studied abroad at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. I was an RB and we played on a converted soccer field with unclear lines. I broke a huge run, but ended up shooting the ball at the 5-yard line. NOT FRESH https://t.co/5Gkaj1Pbrp – John C. Eustice (@johnceustice) March 31, 2020

Not great, but definitely fun.

Wow, did you play for the New York Jets?

Now I see why you play football and don't touch with both hands.

We have a chance to become the second JV football team to go undefeated in our high school history. Last game of the season (no playoffs for JV), against one of our biggest rivals. We are in overtime, and we have the ball first. We scored a touchdown. I, the long snapper from the PAT, send the ball flying over the head of the owner. We are not converted. Another team receives the ball. Score a touchdown. Kick the PAT. We lose because of my losing streak. – Tadd Haislop from SN

Thank God you're better at writing about soccer than playing.

Soccer

Soccer tournament at 40 MPH + wind. I was part of the wall and the wind caught the ball, I misjudged it and tried to protect my face, but instead it hit me in the groin. He fell to the ground and almost passed out lol https://t.co/Wps7FCMHu9 – 👑gaurav vedak👑 (@gvedak) March 31, 2020

"An absolute FIRECRACKER!"

I was playing soccer in kindergarten and I was the goalkeeper for the first game. A boy kicked me and I stopped him, but I didn't know how to return it and I just put the ball down. Kid came and kicked him in the net for a goal. I learned fast. – Chris Nalwasky (@ChrisWasky) March 30, 2020

You see, generally in soccer, you want kick the ball.

Hockey

I was chosen for a youth clinic at the old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, open to the public. Bobby Orr did exercises with a microphone. I was spinning and I hit a routine on the ice, I fell on my back. Orr bellowed into the microphone: "Well, that's what you don't do." – Derek Smith (@secondaryassist) March 31, 2020

There are worse things than Bobby Orr telling you that you suck.

I am 5 & # 39; 6 "and a hockey goalie, they taught me that being shorter, it came out more than my fold to reduce angles … In my year of HS JR, I came out when a player crossed the red line, he He turned and threw me on the net, I tripped, I was going to catch him and hit my head with the crossbar 😐 – Dave Pollard (@DaveJPollard) March 30, 2020

At least you tried to reduce the angles.

Diverse

I hit one of my front teeth in karate and they had to replace it cementing the other front tooth, so for a month I had a giant front tooth. Once it was completely fixed, I fell into Darien Lake and the tooth fell out again, so they had to do it all over again. – Allan (@Really_Allan) March 31, 2020

Have you loosened your teeth in karate? Someone give this guy a DAZN contract, quick!

Bowling Story: I told this girl that if she threw herself at my team at night, she would shoot a 300. She appeared and I proceeded to throw the first 11 shots and threw the 12th in the gutter. That girl is now my wife and I have redeemed myself several times 😂 – Tim … (@TimUrsillo) March 31, 2020

The only thing that would have improved this is if you followed it with "WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE, I AM?"

Once I was on a date watching a college football game in a bar, I went to get the stool I was sitting on and the seat came out, my thumb got between the seat and the rest of the chair when it fell. and I broke my thumb. I had to apologize. she made me a ghost https://t.co/ieJEkMekia – Ed Zitron (@edzitron) March 30, 2020

Soft.

I … I have nothing ingenious to say about this.

I jumped so fast when Tevaun Smith of Iowa dragged on an 85-yard touchdown pass in the 2015 Big Ten Championship Game that I momentarily passed out and fell back into my chair. My father, looking at me, was celebrating so loudly that I still don't think he knows this happened. https://t.co/ts9tA7ULRS – Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 30, 2020

Time to wake up, Cody. This has all been a dream, and Iowa still lost.