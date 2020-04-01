& # 39; Attack again & # 39;: an American scientist predicts the return of the coronavirus in autumn | USA News

The coronavirus will likely "strike again,quot; in the fall in the United States, according to the leading American scientist who addresses the disease.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said he expects COVID-19 to reappear in a second wave in the period from October to November.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML902a4f070bb211c89a42830357fa1e7e11% %MINIFYHTML902a4f070bb211c89a42830357fa1e7e12%

It wouldn't be the first time that a virus reappeared in the fall. The 2009 H1N1 outbreak struck twice in the US. USA, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After an initial spike in May and June, a second wave of H1N1 struck again in late October. In August 2010, the World Health Organization finally announced that the pandemic had ended.

But Fauci said that if the coronavirus reappears, it would not be a repeat of the great crisis the country is in now.

First, the ability of the United States to "test, identify, isolate, and trace contacts will have significantly improved," Fauci said.

In addition, several clinical trials for possible COVID-19 treatments are on the wayHe said, adding that he hopes at least one will be available in the fall. There are also multiple vaccine candidates, one of whom is "on the way."

"So I would anticipate that, you know, a year to a year and a half, we could do it under emergency use," Fauci said in a briefing.

"If we start to see a sign of efficacy, we might even use a vaccine next season. So things will be very, very different. What we are going through now will be more than just lessons learned." There are going to be things that we have available for we didn't have before, "he said.

& # 39; Mitigation is really working & # 39;

Despite the grim news that the White House is projecting between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the United States. USA As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, even if physical distancing measures are followed, Fauci said mitigation efforts are having a positive effect.

"It is difficult. People are suffering, people are dying. It is inconvenient from a social point of view, from an economic point of view to go through this (distancing). But this will be the answer to our problems," he said.

White House projects 100,000-240,000 US deaths from coronavirus

The death toll in the United States from the coronavirus surpassed 4,000 on Wednesday, overshadowing China's official count.

Public health officials emphasized that the death toll could be lower if people across the country continued to keep their distance from each other.

"We really believe we can do much better than that," said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force.

That would require all Americans to take their role in preventing the spread of the disease. seriously, she said.

"There is no magic bullet," added Birx. "There is no vaccine or magic therapy. They are just behaviors. Each of our behaviors translates into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic."

Fauci said the estimate of up to 240,000 dead people was "a number that we must anticipate, but we do not necessarily have to accept as inevitable."