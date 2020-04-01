3 parents, 2 DPSCD staff members die of coronavirus, says superintendent – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News 3 parents, 2 DPSCD staff members die of coronavirus, says superintendent –...

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – TThree parents and two employees of the Detroit Public Schools Community District have died from the coronavirus.

That's according to the district superintendent.

Dr. Nikolai Vitti tweeted that the employees were from separate schools and so were the parents.

He also mentioned the death of veteran Mumford coach Dwight Jones, who reportedly died of COVID-19.

Jones trained in multiple sports at Mumford High School for nearly 50 years, according to The Detroit News.

