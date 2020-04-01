3 parents, 2 DPSCD staff members die of coronavirus, says superintendent – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – TThree parents and two employees of the Detroit Public Schools Community District have died from the coronavirus.

That's according to the district superintendent.

Dr. Nikolai Vitti tweeted that the employees were from separate schools and so were the parents.

We learned that today we lost two DPSCD employees from two separate schools. Three parents from three different schools. One of the most difficult days so far. Everything to this horrible virus.

He also mentioned the death of veteran Mumford coach Dwight Jones, who reportedly died of COVID-19.

Jones trained in multiple sports at Mumford High School for nearly 50 years, according to The Detroit News.

Sadly I have been told through reliable sources that legendary Mumford basketball coach Dwight Jones passed away due to COVID-19.

