3 finalists named to head Chicago police department, sources say – Up News Info Chicago

– Sources said Tuesday that three finalists were named to head the Chicago Police Department.

The source told Up News Info 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that Aurora Police Chief Kirsten Ziman is being considered for a position as director of public safety. In this role, he would oversee the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department.

Current Chicago deputy police chief Ernest Cato is being considered for the superintendent position, a source said. Cato would report to Ziman.

A source told Le Mignot Tuesday that the superintendent's third career name is David Brown. He was a former police chief in Dallas.

The Chicago Police Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. via conference call to announce nominations. A total of 25 people applied for the position.

The board has refused to identify any of the applicants, or to confirm or deny that there is a short list.

Once the nominees are announced, Mayor Lori Lightfoot can choose one to appoint as superintendent or request the board to come up with another list of nominees. Your choice would have to be confirmed by the City Council.

Acting Police Alternate. Charlie Beck, a former LAPD police chief who has been serving as the city's chief police officer since Johnson was fired in December, said he is willing to stay as long as necessary, but says his family hopes to be able to return. to California ASAP.

"I hope that in the last four months I have come to know that I care about this city, and that I would never leave it at a time of crisis like this," Beck said last week, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lightfoot fired Johnson in December and accused him of lying to him about the circumstances of falling asleep at the wheel of his SUV last October. The city's inspector general has launched an investigation into the incident.

Johnson was found asleep at the wheel of his SUV on October 17, after he said he had gone out to dinner with a group of friends the night before. He later blamed the incident for confusion with his medication, but did not mention that he had been drinking before falling asleep at the wheel of his car. The mayor later revealed that Johnson had been drinking that night.

While the mayor declined to say exactly what Johnson lied to her and the public, she said video evidence of the incident contradicted Johnson's statements. Johnson was already preparing to retire when Lightfoot fired him, and the police board began an effort to search for a new police officer in November.

Lightfoot has declined to elaborate on what Johnson lied about, "out of deference to his wife and children," but sources told Up News Info 2 that Johnson had been drinking with a woman who was not his wife hours before he had. they will find asleep on the wheel.