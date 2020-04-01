21 savage keeps shooting Young Chop

Instagram

Apparently, Chop is still freaking out on Instagram and they seem to be exchanging insults in DMs with rapper & # 39; A Lot & # 39; on Instagram Live to surprise the drilling producer.

Up News Info –

The meat between 21 wild Y Young Cutlet It is far from over. Chop first ignited the dispute by dragging 21 and other famous hip-hop stars, including meek mill, Jay Z Y little Wayne, inciting 21 to accuse him of being a hunter of "influence". However, that didn't stop Chop from taunting the rapper for "Bank Account."

Chop kept freaking out on Instagram and it seemed like the two of them were exchanging insults at DMs. 21 then entered Instagram Live to criticize the drilling producer, saying, "You think you're tough because you're from Chicago."

%MINIFYHTMLa7fc3fe40299cc1753fad8abbd1a55ee11% %MINIFYHTMLa7fc3fe40299cc1753fad8abbd1a55ee12%

"You think just because you're from Chicago, you're the toughest n *** a in America. Like, that's ** t – n *** since down here you don't give a shit," "the" A spitter de "Mucho" continued to rant at his little IG Live party during his self-isolation. "It's p *** yn *** like every inch of the world. It's p *** yn *** like the most treacherous hoods. It's n *** like that's shit, at the end of El dia."

He added: "All that, I'm from here. I'm from there, it doesn't mean anything. N *** a shit where are you from."

<br />

Chop has been reaching out to a group of rappers lately. He famously claimed that he angered Meek for sleeping with his girlfriend. "In a real fucking @MeekMill crazy because his bitch sucks my dick on my mother, that's why he's mad at me," Chop wrote on Twitter. Chop didn't mention which of Meek's girlfriends he was referring to, but made it clear that "it wasn't Nicki Minaj"Chop also called him a" terrifying "rapper.

The Philadelphia-born star immediately responded to the complaint, accusing Chop of having "some mental problems." He added: "You guys are spending so many things that you have simply gone to ignore him! I have been taking hits from him for years, I hope he recovers."