20-year-old trailer in the desert

The promotional video for the original YouTube movie, which will air for free starting April 10, also features excerpts from the Radiohead, Beyonce, and Tupac Shakur hologram performances.

Billie eilish Y Moby are among the stars reflecting on 20 years since the inaugural Coachella festival in the trailer for the new documentary film "Coachella: 20 years in the desert"

Ice Cube Y Perry Farrell It also appears in the clip from the original YouTube movie, which will air for free starting April 10, the date the postponed 2020 festival was originally due to begin.

"Everyone knows what Coachella is," says Eilish in the first moments of the video. "Even if you don't care about music, you know that."

Later, Ice Cube highlights the massive publicity the event attracts, with Farrell reflecting: "You will be judged, man, when you arrive on the Coachella stage. And he will be talked about for the rest of the year, so you had better be right. "

The trailer also features excerpts from performances by Radiohead, Beyonce Knowles, Virgin, Paul MCCARTNEY, Post Maloneand the header Tupac Shakur hologram

Towards the end of the teaser, Moby reflects on the presentation at the first Coachella in 1999, extolling the "remarkable" idea of ​​organizing a festival in the middle of the desert.

Coachella 2020 was postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Festival promoters remain hopeful. Travis Scott (II), Frank Ocean Y Rage against the machine will remain on board to lead the lineup of the rescheduled event.