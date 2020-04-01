2 deaths, 57 cases of coronavirus reported at the Yucaipa nursing center – Up News Info Los Angeles

Of the 57 people infected, 51 were reported to be residents and six to be staff members of the Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility. The county has brought in an infectious disease expert to help stop the further spread of the virus.

– At least 57 people in a nursing center in Yucaipa tested positive for COVID-19 and two people died, authorities said Tuesday.

On Saturday, twelve people at a nursing facility in Yucaipa were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 and a resident of a second nursing facility in Yucaipa has symptoms of the disease.

"Just looking at it and knowing what's going on there is more heartbreaking," said a neighbor who lives across the street from Cedar Mountain. "It seems to be getting worse, unfortunately."

Residents were said to have been quarantined in their rooms and staff were in mobile homes outside the facility, according to the daughter of one of the residents.

In a press release, San Bernardino health officials said the county is working to evaluate all employees and residents of both facilities.

"This is the first time we have had a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak in our county," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, Interim County Health Officer. “The county will do everything in its power and authority to minimize the tragedy that this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities. We are evaluating residents and facility staff and working with the California Department of Health Branch of Healthcare Associated Infections. ”

Last week, an 89-year-old woman with underlying health problems, who was a resident of the center where 12 people tested positive, died of COVID-19.

Congressman Paul Cook, R-Yucca Valley, visited the facility on Tuesday and expressed concern about how the virus is rapidly spreading through nursing homes like Cedar Mountain.

"If you have come into contact with someone who has worked at one of these facilities (or) is a patient, let them know," he said. "One person might well go out and give it to 50 other people, and we're not talking about 21-year-olds here. We're talking about people with conditions that are very debilitating."

Locals also expressed concern that they did not know as much information about the incident as they would like.

"I am very nervous because we are far from the city and we thought we were safe," said Angela Chudy. "Stay home. Definitely stay home.

Health officials are urging the community to practice prevention techniques and take advice on best practices during this pandemic.

"This outbreak is a signal to anyone in the county who is not serious about this pandemic and resists complying with public health orders and guidelines that the COVID-19 threat is very real," Gustafson said. "Staying at home, minimizing nonessential contact with others, maintaining social distance even from people we know and with whom we have regular contact, and constantly practicing good hygiene is our best hope of moving to the other side of this pandemic,quot; .

