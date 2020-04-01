130 People Test Positive for COVID-19 at Hayward Test Site – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – About ten percent of the more than 1,300 people tested at the free coronavirus testing site in Hayward returned positive results during the first week of detection, according to officials.

The City of Hayward COVID-19 Testing Center returned 130 positive results for the new coronavirus infection, according to laboratory results. Authorities said a total of 1,324 people were evaluated during the first seven days of operation.

The testing center at Hayward Fire Station # 7 at 28270 Huntwood Avenue began evaluating potential patients on March 23 and is being operated in a partnership between the Hayward Fire Department and the Avellino Laboratory in Menlo Park.

Last week, the center was forced to turn away many people, as organizers continued to refine their methods of processing the maximum number of test samples and better serving the public.

Authorities said the results were reported to the examined individual and / or his primary care physician, in addition to local public health authorities in the person's county of residence. The results are added to the county's daily positive case updates, and are also reported to the state and then to the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The assessment center is free and open to members of the general public, regardless of where they live or their immigration status. No medical reference is required, but people must be symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a fever of more than 100 degrees to qualify for the test. Qualifying symptoms include cough and shortness of breath.

The center is scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. at 6 p.m. From Tuesday to Sunday or until the number of tests available for the day is exhausted. The center is closed on Mondays. First responders and healthcare workers can make early appointments to be tested by calling the Hayward COVID-19 hotline at (510) 583-4949.

For more information on COVID-19 and how Hayward is responding to the pandemic, go online to Hayward's COVID-19 update website.