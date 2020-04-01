11 employees, 1 inmate test positive for coronavirus at Chino prison – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino officials confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday at the California Men's Institute in Chino.

According to officials, 11 of those who tested positive are staff members, while the other is an inmate.

All eleven staff members were reported to be in self-isolation after the results.

In addition, test results for two other staff members and three inmates are pending.

Health professionals from the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health are working closely with CIM and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to address the situation, which includes testing and contact tracing.

CIM Correctional Lt. Tom López said, “CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) are dedicated to the safety of everyone who lives, works, and visits our state prisons. We are continually evaluating and implementing proactive measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep our CDCR population and the community at large safe. ”

CDCR has announced its plan to further protect staff and inmates from the spread of COVID-19 in state jails, including temporarily suspending admission of new inmates and canceling in-person visits, creating increased capacity and space to assist with inmate movement, physical distancing, and isolation efforts, and to maximize open space in prisons to increase inmate capacity and movement options.

For information on the coronavirus crisis, visit the county coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com.