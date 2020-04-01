$ 1.4M construction project to close Miller, Ford Roads – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – A $ 1.4 million construction project will close the Miller and Ford highways.

The Miller Bridge will be closed for almost a month.

Ford Road will also be closed this weekend starting Saturday at 7 a.m. until Sunday at 7 p.m.

MDOT says the construction is intended to smooth road surfaces and extend the life of the bridge.

