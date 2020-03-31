Zoom is not end-to-end encrypted

Zoom states on its website and in its security white paper that it supports end-to-end encryption for your meetings. But new research from The interception reveals that that is not exactly true.

The interception He asked a Zoom spokesperson if the video meetings taking place on the platform are end-to-end encrypted, and the spokesperson said, "Currently, it is not possible to enable E2E encryption for Zoom video meetings."

Zoom uses TLS encryption, the same standard that web browsers use to protect HTTPS websites. In practice, that means that data is encrypted between you and Zoom's servers, similar to content on Gmail or Facebook. But the term end-to-end encryption generally refers to protecting content between users without any company access, similar to Signal or WhatsApp. Zoom doesn't offer that level of encryption, which makes using "end-to-end,quot; very tricky.

Zoom, however, denies that this is misleading for users. The company said The interception, "When we use the phrase & # 39; End to End & # 39; in our other literature, it is in reference to the connection that is encrypted from the Zoom endpoint to the Zoom endpoint,quot;, and that "the content is not decrypted as it is transferred through the Zoom cloud. " "

Text chat in Zoom meeting seems to be E2E compliant; Zoom said it does not have the keys to decrypt those messages.

Zoom also said The interception It only collects user data you need to improve your service, including IP addresses, operating system details, and device details, and it doesn't allow employees to access specific meeting content. He also said that he does not sell user data of any kind. However, the company may be required to turn over recordings of meetings for legal proceedings.

Zoom did not respond to a request for comment.