Zoom is filtering some personal email addresses and user photos

Apparently Zoom is filtering out some email addresses, user photos, and allowing some users to start a video call with strangers due to a problem with the way the app handles contacts that it perceives to work for the same organization, according to a report by Vice.

Zoom will generally group contacts with the same email domain into a "Company Directory,quot; so you can, for example, search for a specific person, view their photo and email, and start a video call with that person. That makes sense for a company with Zoom employees, but the app has also grouped together some people who subscribed to the service with a personal email, reports Vice. That means an affected user could see the personal email addresses and photos of people with the same domain in the Company Directory, even if none of those people are actually colleagues.

It is unclear how widespread this problem is or how many domains may be affected. An affected user shared a screenshot with Vice Showing 995 accounts in your Business Directory. This user also said that he ran into the problem with domains xs4all.nl, dds.nl, and quicknet.nl, which are all Dutch ISP email domains. Zoom said it blacklisted those domains after Vice brought them to the attention of the company.

"Zoom maintains a blacklist of domains and regularly proactively identifies the domains to be added," a Zoom spokesperson told Vice in a sentence. Zoom also directed Vice to a support page where users can request that domains be blacklisted. Zoom does not group "public use domains, including gmail.com, yahoo.com, hotmail.com, etc.," according to a support document. Zoom was not immediately available for comment.

Zoom has an erratic history for sure. Last July, a security researcher discovered that a malicious website could open a Zoom video call on Mac without the permission of a user. The company quickly patched its software and uninstalled a local web server that created the vulnerability. Check Point Research released a report in January about a flaw that would have allowed hackers to spy on calls. And Zoom confirmed today that their video calls are not end-to-end encrypted, despite what their website may say.