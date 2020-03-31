Zack Braff and Team Donald Faison for "Scrubs" Replay Podcast – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0bf1dfecd421a7ab2c16e73316dfb54711% %MINIFYHTML0bf1dfecd421a7ab2c16e73316dfb54712%

Scrubs fans spoke and Zach Braff and Donald Faison listened. The duo has officially released a Scrubs watch the podcast again Fake doctors, true friends with Zach + Donald on iHeartRadio with the first episode available now.

The popular NBC comedy began in 2001 and aired for nine seasons. The two will talk about all things related to the Hospital del Sagrado Corazón. The idea for the podcast came up in February when Braff asked fans if they would be open to a Scrubs watch the podcast again. Naturally, fans loved the idea. The podcast is now a reality and it is a better time than Braff and Faison to provide an uplifting podcast about a beloved comedy.

The first episode begins with the pilot and features Braff's talks on how they got the J.D. and the two talks give some behind-the-scenes details of the show. Episodes of Fake doctors, true friends It will drop every Tuesday and Braff and Faison will get nostalgic and talk about episodes and answer questions from fans. On top of all that, they will feature special guests from the cast and crew, including creator Bill Lawrence.