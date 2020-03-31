Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Does the coronavirus rebound in Asia?
Cities and countries that seemed to have controlled its outbreaks are narrowing their borders as they face concerns about a new wave of infections from abroad.
An increase in cases linked to international travelers led China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan to close their borders to foreigners in recent days. They also imposed measures such as heavy fines for leaving the house and tracking bracelets to control quarantines.
It is a worrying signal for the United States, Europe and other places that are still struggling against their first wave of outbreaks. Success with containment could be tenuous, and the world could remain in some kind of indefinite confinement until a vaccine or treatment is found.
Reporter's analysis: Motoko Rich, our head of the Tokyo office, has been covering the coronavirus outbreak for months. She elaborated on some of the psychological costs that can result from being locked up indefinitely: “Being isolated for a long time, without physical and social contact with people around the world, can have a profound effect on a social and individual level. . "
For Indian workers, a confinement is an order to starve
For hundreds of millions of Indians in the informal workforce, as rickshaw drivers and water delivery people, Social distancing is an unheard of luxury.
They make up about 80 percent of India's workforce, but have no contracts or protection under labor laws.
One of those workers, Ashu, spends his days in one of the largest dumps in Delhi, looking for scrap metal. "I heard that there is a China virus," Ashu said. "But I am more afraid of the police and not being able to eat."
Afghans, with little to give, share anyway
The coronavirus outbreak in Afghanistan is yet another proof of survival for a country where life has been a struggle for decades.
Ordinary Afghans have stepped forward to share what little they have: give up rent, deliver food, and organize fundraising events. They are taking advantage of a culture of generosity that many feared had been eroded by decades of war, greed, and corruption.
In Kandahar province, a tailor named Mohammad Younas turned his shop into a mask factory and is delivering his products to the poor. He said he came up with the idea after realizing that the cost of masks in pharmacies was too high for most people; approximately half of the population lives below the poverty line.
Context: The virus is spreading throughout Afghanistan during a furious Taliban insurgency. An electoral dispute divided the government and led the United States to cut aid by $ 1 billion.
Chinese fishing in disputed waters
Chinese fleets have been fishing illegally in a rich part of the South China Sea that is internationally recognized as belonging to Indonesia. Trawlers scrape the bottom of the sea for capture, destroying other marine life, and expand Beijing's maritime claims.
Wary of offending their country's biggest trading partner, Indonesian officials have downplayed the conflict. But Indonesian fishermen are concerned about the increasing aggression.
2020 presidential campaign: Former Vice President Joe Biden's advisers are struggling to find new ways to raise funds as concern grows that the coronavirus outbreak may reduce donor contributions.
Marine life: Scientists recently ran to explore an underwater forest, which could contain countless treasures in the form of new pharmaceuticals, before it disappears.
Snapshot: Above, the zebras strike a pose in Zambia. With travel restrictions around the world, we turn to photojournalists who can help transport you, virtually, to some of the places on our planet. most beautiful and intriguing places.
What we are reading: This vice interview with writer Barbara Ehrenreich. "I can't say that is encouraging, but Ehrenreich is one of our best thinkers on exactly the problems we face, such as the economy, inequality and health," says Dan Saltzstein, editor of special projects.
Cook: A Sardine and celery salad from our pantry kitchen series. Melissa Clark calls it a "perfect match,quot; and suggests augmenting it with an egg.
Listens: Some are using their time at home to debate the best widths in N.F.L. history, or to address the relative merits of fast food fries. Our classical music critics have taken it upon themselves to classify recordings of Beethoven's symphonies. (Also with headphones: there's something awe-inspiring about this Modern Love podcast.)
Watch: Aren't you ready to commit to a multi-season series? It is a nervous moment. These are the best wonders of a season that you can stream in a single day, if you take homework seriously. And Kyle Turner will introduce you to the dreamy and mystical animation of filmmaker Jodie Mack: short film, big smiles.
Maximum comfort: "safe, ice cream,quot;
As home cooking takes on new meaning, Margaux Laskey, editor of NYT Cooking, spoke to the Times Insider about her favorite recipes, dealing with erratic grocery deliveries, using all those half boxes of pasta, and focusing on comforting foods like rice. and beans AND ice cream. Here it is what she had to say:
What kind of recipes have you gravitated towards?
Using things that I have, and that are many frozen or pantry items. So, canned beans or dried beans. I always have an extra jar of Rao's spaghetti sauce on my shelf. I was talking to someone about how it is time to use all those half boxes of pasta you have. Basically I'm just trying to use what I have and what is in the freezer. And, if I have leftovers, take them out.
What is in your shopping cart these days?
I get fresh fruits and vegetables for sure, because we have to stay healthy. Also, I lean toward comfort foods that I know my children will eat, things that I know they like. This is not the time, for my family anyway, to try a crazy dish. There is enough uncertainty and enough weirdness about all of this.
So I get my go-tos that I get every week, and then more rice and beans. And ice cream. Of course, ice cream.
What has been difficult to cook lately?
Normally, I plan my menu on Friday for next week, and I put my grocery order in, and I may not get one or two items, but I get almost everything I ordered. Now, first of all, you're not even sure you're going to get a space. So, you're not even sure you're going to get everything.
