Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Does the coronavirus rebound in Asia?

Cities and countries that seemed to have controlled its outbreaks are narrowing their borders as they face concerns about a new wave of infections from abroad.

An increase in cases linked to international travelers led China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan to close their borders to foreigners in recent days. They also imposed measures such as heavy fines for leaving the house and tracking bracelets to control quarantines.

It is a worrying signal for the United States, Europe and other places that are still struggling against their first wave of outbreaks. Success with containment could be tenuous, and the world could remain in some kind of indefinite confinement until a vaccine or treatment is found.

Reporter's analysis: Motoko Rich, our head of the Tokyo office, has been covering the coronavirus outbreak for months. She elaborated on some of the psychological costs that can result from being locked up indefinitely: “Being isolated for a long time, without physical and social contact with people around the world, can have a profound effect on a social and individual level. . "