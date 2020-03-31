Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Spain calls massive "hibernation,quot;

Authorities in Spain on Monday called for a period of "hibernation,quot; across the country until April 9 to help prevent the collapse of hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak. They compared the disruption of spurious economic activity to restrictions previously imposed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated.

The upward curve of new infections in Spain appears to be flattening out, the country's foreign minister said Monday. However, Spain reported more than 812 new deaths, bringing the national figure to nearly 7,400, and its more than 85,000 confirmed cases outnumbered those of mainland China for the first time.

Our video desk has a report on Spain's healthcare workers, who are falling ill with Covid-19 at particularly high rates, and in some cases making their own gowns, masks, and shields.

In other developments:

Prince Charles of Great Britain, the heir to the throne who was quarantined in Scotland for the past seven days, emerged from isolation.

