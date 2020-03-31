Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Spain calls massive "hibernation,quot;
Authorities in Spain on Monday called for a period of "hibernation,quot; across the country until April 9 to help prevent the collapse of hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak. They compared the disruption of spurious economic activity to restrictions previously imposed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated.
The upward curve of new infections in Spain appears to be flattening out, the country's foreign minister said Monday. However, Spain reported more than 812 new deaths, bringing the national figure to nearly 7,400, and its more than 85,000 confirmed cases outnumbered those of mainland China for the first time.
Our video desk has a report on Spain's healthcare workers, who are falling ill with Covid-19 at particularly high rates, and in some cases making their own gowns, masks, and shields.
In other developments:
-
Prince Charles of Great Britain, the heir to the throne who was quarantined in Scotland for the past seven days, emerged from isolation.
Virus Gives Autocrats a Chance
In Hungary, general legislation passed on Monday will allow Prime Minister Viktor Orban to bypass Parliament and suspend existing laws.
It is part of a larger pattern: while many agree that extraordinary measures are needed to contain the coronavirus, The pandemic has been a blessing to leaders with an autocratic bent. Critics say some governments are taking virtually dictatorial authority with few safeguards under cover of a public health crisis.
Quotable: "We could have a parallel epidemic of authoritarian and repressive measures that follow closely, if not immediately after a health epidemic," said a UN human rights expert.
Trump vs. american governors
President Trump on Monday suggested to the governors of all 50 states that the chronic lack of kits to screen people for the coronavirus was no longer an issue. He also told reporters that the United States would send fans to France, Italy and Spain "as we go beyond what we need."
Governors see a different reality. They say they don't yet have enough kits to test the virus in people, even though the evidence has been recovered after the first stumbles blinded the US. USA Faced with the dangers of Covid-19. They also say that their hospitals face a severe shortage of ventilators.
In Louisiana, for example, Governor John Bel Edwards warned that hospitals in and around New Orleans could run out of fans as early as this weekend.
The lights are still on in Times Square, but hardly anyone is there to see them.
New York City, a place where strangers' lives are intertwined in a fantastic and messy way, has been forced into solitude by measures of social distancing. Above, a cyclist crossed a deserted avenue in Manhattan.
Now his abandoned tracks look like a rented fund that needs a cast and millions of extras.
And now for the backstory on …
Chasing a dream in Afghanistan
As a peace deal develops between the United States and the Taliban, bringing an uncertain future for Afghan girls and women, Fatima Faizi, a correspondent based in Kabul, wrote to the Times Insider about how her recent visit to a girls' school progressive incited a flashback to his childhood.
When Ms. Faizi was 6 years old, she went with her grandmother for an hour's walk to her new school.
"There were 70 students in a narrow room," he wrote. "It was shocking. Some students were 15 years old or even older. He seemed to be the youngest there.
"At first, everyone thought I was slow, because I was so shy that I wasn't participating in class activities. But I was actually ahead of others my age: I started in second grade, not first, because I could already read the alphabet.
"When the Taliban were in power, girls were not allowed to go to school. I was lucky to study at home with my mother. "
Ms. Faizi's high school was in a tent. High school meant a better building, but also new difficulties.
He missed a semester after getting sick, and then stayed home to help his father recover from severe burns from a gas station accident. Still, he graduated from high school and continued his dream of becoming a journalist. He joined The Times' Kabul office in 2017.
"Since 2017 I have covered the Afghanistan war, an American-initiated war that has changed my life," he said. “When there were Taliban in the country, my life was turned upside down. I was not Fatima Faizi; I was meant to be just someone's wife, cleaning, cooking, raising children and never having a chance to dream. "
"Now the peace process is unfolding," he said. "An uncertain future awaits me."
