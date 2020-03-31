You can play Candy Crush with unlimited free lives this week

Mobile developer King is adding free and unlimited lives to candy Crush Saga and a swath of other games this week, eliminating timers that make players wait or pay if too many levels fail. The change lasts until April 5, and is part of a World Health Organization association called #PlayApartTogether, which promotes awareness of safety and social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven games are updated with free lives: candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 SagaY Pet rescue saga. I can't say if those last six are worth their recently unlimited playtime. But candy Crush Saga is a truly fascinating take on the classic match-three genre. Beneath its treacherous subject matter and a kind of haunting pet, there are thousands of cleverly designed and often very difficult puzzles. (Yes, I can personally answer for "thousands,quot; – Candy crush It was my favorite subway game for years, although I haven't played in quite a while.)

As Nellie Bowles wrote in a New York Times Today's trial, the pandemic has caused many people to reevaluate their relationship with technology, turning reflective disdain for "screen time,quot; into a critical consideration of what's going on. in those Similar screens, Candy crush It's in an often maligned category of free phone apps, but it's the perfect puzzle game, and King temporarily removed its most annoying feature.