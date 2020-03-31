Workers in the United States concert economy go on strike for protection and payment of COVID-19 | USA News

Workers are on strike across the United States to demand measures to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, a strike was called at the grocery delivery service, Instacart. Workers say the company has not guaranteed their safety, requiring them to buy their own hand sanitizer and to disinfect the wipes and not provide health insurance.

Shihab Rattansi of Al Jazeera reports from the United States capital, Washington, DC.