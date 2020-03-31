Woman rescued after falling off the San Pedro cliff – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department officials rescued a woman who fell off a cliff Monday.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 4100 block of South Gaffey Street, near Paseo del Mar, around 2:15 p.m., according to authorities.

%MINIFYHTML5519117e594641128c80af22e1b9caf311% %MINIFYHTML5519117e594641128c80af22e1b9caf312%

Authorities only identified the victim as a 22-year-old boy.

It is unclear how far he fell, but his injuries were described as non-fatal.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)