With customers excluded from auto showrooms, Stevinson dealerships cut 336 workers

Stevinson Automotive fired 336 workers at six dealerships in the Denver metro area on Monday, according to documents filed with the Colorado Department of Labor.

They include 93 workers at Stevinson Toyota West in Lakewood; 73 workers at Stevinson Toyota East in Aurora; 71 on Stevinson Lexus of Lakewood; 34 in Frederick's Stevinson Lexus; 33 at Stevinson Chevrolet West in Lakewood; and 32 at Stevinson Imports in Littleton.

Those layoff notices, made under the Worker Recycling and Adjustment Act, may represent just the tip of the iceberg in the auto retail industry. Tim Jackson, president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, estimates that 8,000 to 9,000 auto retail workers are at risk of losing their jobs.

“Our sales offices are completely closed. We can only do online sales with home delivery, ”said Jackson. "We cannot use all vendors because we cannot have showrooms open."

Dealerships can keep service bays and parts departments open, but even those operate at reduced capacity as households take refuge under a shelter-in-place order that began Thursday. Stevinson Toyota West, for example, left out 14 lubrication technicians and four part controllers.

When China closed its economy to contain the new coronavirus, car sales fell 92% in February, Jackson said. And although the restrictions are not so extreme in the USA. In the US, car sales are expected to decline significantly.

They were already smooth in the year, with new vehicle registrations 2.8% since 2018, the first annual decrease in three years, according to EACH.

The Coronavirus Financial Aid, Relief and Security Act, or CARES, passed last week contains something called a Paycheck Protection Program that allows small businesses with 500 or fewer employees to get a loan of up to 2.5 times the monthly payroll.

Portions of that loan, which carry a 4% interest rate, can be forgiven if the proceeds are used to keep the workers employed. Jackson said Stevinson Automotive had more than 500 employees and was not qualified. But his hope is that smaller dealers will take advantage, allowing them to have staff to cope with pent-up demand each time the economy reopens.

Other WARN notices released Monday were for the Embassy Suites & Hilton Garden Inn in Boulder, which informed the state that it was laying off 126 workers last Friday, and the Holiday Inn Denver East Stapleton, which said it had fired two dozen people. . Welk Resorts, which operates timeshare properties in Breckenridge and Vail, said it had laid off 29 workers as of March 20.

They join a growing list of state hotels and resorts that have significantly closed or cut staff due to reduced occupancy due to the outbreak.