With customers excluded from auto showrooms, Stevinson dealerships cut 336 workers

Matilda Coleman
Stevinson Automotive fired 336 workers at six dealerships in the Denver metro area on Monday, according to documents filed with the Colorado Department of Labor.

They include 93 workers at Stevinson Toyota West in Lakewood; 73 workers at Stevinson Toyota East in Aurora; 71 on Stevinson Lexus of Lakewood; 34 in Frederick's Stevinson Lexus; 33 at Stevinson Chevrolet West in Lakewood; and 32 at Stevinson Imports in Littleton.

Those layoff notices, made under the Worker Recycling and Adjustment Act, may represent just the tip of the iceberg in the auto retail industry. Tim Jackson, president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, estimates that 8,000 to 9,000 auto retail workers are at risk of losing their jobs.

“Our sales offices are completely closed. We can only do online sales with home delivery, ”said Jackson. "We cannot use all vendors because we cannot have showrooms open."

Dealerships can keep service bays and parts departments open, but even those operate at reduced capacity as households take refuge under a shelter-in-place order that began Thursday. Stevinson Toyota West, for example, left out 14 lubrication technicians and four part controllers.

When China closed its economy to contain the new coronavirus, car sales fell 92% in February, Jackson said. And although the restrictions are not so extreme in the USA. In the US, car sales are expected to decline significantly.

They were already smooth in the year, with new vehicle registrations 2.8% since 2018, the first annual decrease in three years, according to EACH.

