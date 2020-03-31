With basketball on pause, Kelly Roysland and Eric Curry take advantage of family time – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – They are united by basketball and marriage. One is a university coach and the other is a university referee.

That meant it could have been a crazy March month, and it was, but not because of basketball.

Kelly Roysland understands March Madness. She played in the only final team of Gopher's four women.

"I had a great experience in the Final Four and in the tournament," said Roysland.

She is now an assistant to the current Gophers team, an aspiring to do what her team did, which is why she is there.

"It is not easy to do, and certainly, you know, that is our goal to come here in the next two years," he said.

Her husband Eric Curry is a referee. Normally, he would be working on the NCAA Tournament this month, the highlight of his year.

"They all come together, and the places are full, and it's a win or go home situation," Curry said. “We sat at our breakfast meeting, we got our homework. I was supposed to have the State of Arizona that night, and about 10 minutes later they came in and said, "It was over. Four hours later, I was on a flight home."

This month could have been very busy, the way the seasons ended was disappointing. But this will remain memorable. More than a week ago, they welcomed Hayes Fredrick Curry, their second child.

"This is an amazing experience when you know that basketball can be done a little bit, so it worked very well over time for our family," said Roysland.

The story was not over. Hayes had some medical problems with his heartbeat.

"We had a little health scare with him the day after he was born, and we went straight to (Minnesota Children's Hospital), and we can't say enough about what they did," Curry said.

So there is a blessing, like many, in a different way.

"While it is difficult not to be out and about in your routine, we are really taking advantage of this moment as a family that we have never had before," said Roysland.

And now they have, despite all the extreme circumstances in recent weeks, a blessing that reminds us that life goes on, and some of it is still very good.

"We were wondering here for the last month, you know, when the birth would fall on a timeline for the tournament and all of that stuff," Curry said. "But you know what? It worked."

