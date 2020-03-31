Windows popped out of vehicles parked in Manitou Springs

A vandal, or vandals, has shot twice the windows of vehicles parked in Manitou Springs this week and police, in association with a local business, aim to identify and arrest the culprit.
Vandalism occurred during the Colorado home stay order due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"Now is not the time for mindless vandalism," said a Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers press release. “It takes time, resources, and money elsewhere. The price of replacing a car window could be a week of groceries, or more, for a struggling family. "
The vehicle's windows shot up along Ruxton Avenue. Police, crime detainees and the Pikes Peak Cog Railroad offer a $ 200 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information about the incidents should call the police at 719-390-5555, or call crime detectors at 719-634-7867 (STOP). Information can also be left with online crime detectors.