Wimbledon to be canceled, says Jamie Murray | Tennis news

Jamie Murray says reprogramming Wimbledon will be difficult

Two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray expects this year's tournament to be canceled for the first time since 1945.

The All England Club is holding an emergency board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fate of the 2020 Championships, with a long-awaited cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Open has already been postponed, put on the calendar at the end of September, and it will be difficult for Wimbledon to reorganize it.

The grass court season lasts only six weeks and is played in the height of British summer when daylight hours are longest.

For those reasons, Murray, who won the 2007 and 2017 mixed doubles titles at the All England Club, believes that this year's tournament will be erased from the calendar, making it the first year since 1945 that Wimbledon will not be played.

When asked if he thinks a cancellation is more likely than a postponement, he said Today on BBC Radio 4: "I think so, I think it is difficult for them to push back the tournament for many reasons, because you are facing other tournaments."

"I guess at the moment it's still on the calendar. Even things like daylight, to organize the event, every week that goes by you have less light to play the tournament. They play until 9 or 10 pm every night at Wimbledon."

"I think everyone has been looking forward to it, obviously it is the next big event on the calendar that is underway at the moment."

"I think there are meetings today and tomorrow about what his plans are. That will give us an idea of ​​what that means for our grass season, but also the rest of the season onward."

Murray, 34, has spent much of the past 20 years on the tennis tour, living out of a suitcase and popping up in a different city every week.

Now he has been forced to stay home like everyone else and is having a hard time getting used to it.

"There is no game schedule at the moment, I am home like everyone else," he said. "It's different. We are used to being on the road all the time, we are in different cities every week and somehow you institutionalize yourself."

"When it comes to Friday and Saturday when you start playing for big prizes at the end of the tournament business, even then your mind is ready to go to the next event because that is what you are scheduled to do."

