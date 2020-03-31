Willian wants to stay with the Premier League while Chelsea contract talks stop | Football news

Talks about Chelsea's contract have now "stopped," Willian says.





Willian's contract with Chelsea will expire this summer

%MINIFYHTML731cb40723ca1834c080f446cc4c3ecd11% %MINIFYHTML731cb40723ca1834c080f446cc4c3ecd12%

Willian says he wants to stay in the Premier League when his Chelsea contract expires this summer.

The 31-year-old has been unable to agree to a new deal at Stamford Bridge and says negotiations have "stopped,quot;.

Willian has promised to see the 2019-20 season in Chelsea if it is resumed, even if it is concluded after his current contract expires on June 30.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked to the Brazilian winger, while Barcelona have also previously considered a move.

"My wish is to stay in the Premier League, but I don't rule out playing in other leagues," he said. ESPN Brazil.

"I'm going to play until the end of the season and then I'll see what happens. I'm very used to life in England."

"I am not planning to return to Corinthians at this time. My goal is to stay in Europe."

Willian added: "I feel like I'm at my best right now. Players improve throughout their careers and I think I'm currently at my best."

A move to Tottenham would see Willian reunite with his former manager Jose Mourinho, and the couple remain in contact.

Jose Mourinho managed Willian during his period at Chelsea

"I got along very well with Mourinho, I learned a lot with him and we are still friends," Willian said.

"We still send each other messages, but I don't see him often. I haven't been able to meet him since he returned to London."