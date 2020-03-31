Why Women Everywhere Love Giuliana G Denim Leggings

What do shoppers want me to know about these G by Giuliana leggings? Take a look at some of his best reviews:

"These are the leggings that fit me best! They are comfortable and true to size. They look great with everything from tunics to sweatshirts, and look especially good with the G studded motorcycle jacket!"

"These jeans are THE BEST! So comfortable, so perfect that they fit absolutely absolutely without being too expensive! I never take delight in new clothes, but I read the reviews and am so happy I received them! I hope they are available in white and also in a capri for spring / summer. Try it out, I rarely do reviews, but this was on my to-do list for this morning because I want everyone to give them a chance as I did. "

"These are now my favorites. The fit is perfect. Unpacked, not too tight anywhere. I bought four pairs. Super comfortable!"

"One clever idea G had was to put slits on the back of the ankles so you can take them off more easily. They also have a double leg seam, which is a nice style element that's an illusion of slimming. These are real denim jeans and now i need all the colors!