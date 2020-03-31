Why Teen Mom's Maci Is Not Close To Expanding Her Family

When Maci Bookout she looks at her family, she can't help but feel grateful.
Between her supportive husband Taylor McKinney and her three growing children, the TTM Lifestyle designer has a lot of love in her home.
But as Maci continues to document her life in Teen mom ogHe knows that fans are curious to know if another child might be in his future.
"Taylor and I talk about it quite often. As for adoption, it's still 100% on the table and it's something we're still interested in doing," Maci shared with E! Exclusive news. "We know it is one of those things, like the time is never right. You can never be 100% ready or prepared, but at the same time, we know that we are not even close to that moment or what is happening right now. "
Maci explained that she wants her children to grow a little more with everyone at school before another family member comes. "We want to make sure that we have good control over our current family," he explained.
"With biological children, Taylor and I are still on different sides of the fence when it comes to that, but we still talk about it often," Maci continued. "It's one of those things that we definitely communicate about and respect the opinions or wishes of others when it comes to that, but for now, I'm using the term 'We're on the same side in the fact that we're on both sides.'
Robby Klein / @robbysphotos
This season, Maci hopes to share her work with an organization called the PCOS Challenge. In tonight's episode, the MTV reality star will unveil Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder that affects Maci and thousands of other young women.
"We do a lot of advocacy and awareness activities, not only in Washington D.C., but also in other cities where we do gyms or charity events," Maci explained. "Working with them has been incredible because I feel like we are a group that is slowly doing a lot for PCOS and women's health in general."
This season will also see Bentley finish elementary school and move on to high school. While her homework and classes may change, Bentley's relationship with stepdad Taylor is still stronger than ever.
"Taylor and Bentley are super close and have a special bond," Maci shared. "From outside looking for me, I can see the love and respect Bentley has for him."
She continued: "Taylor is a phenomenal father, very practical and a great support for all of us. I am not going to say that he is a perfect man because I do not want his head to grow too big, but if you have to choose someone who is the most close, it would be him. "
Teen mom og airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
