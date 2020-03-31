Why Teen Mom's Maci Is Not Close To Expanding Her Family

When Maci Bookout she looks at her family, she can't help but feel grateful.

Between her supportive husband Taylor McKinney and her three growing children, the TTM Lifestyle designer has a lot of love in her home.

But as Maci continues to document her life in Teen mom ogHe knows that fans are curious to know if another child might be in his future.

"Taylor and I talk about it quite often. As for adoption, it's still 100% on the table and it's something we're still interested in doing," Maci shared with E! Exclusive news. "We know it is one of those things, like the time is never right. You can never be 100% ready or prepared, but at the same time, we know that we are not even close to that moment or what is happening right now. "

Maci explained that she wants her children to grow a little more with everyone at school before another family member comes. "We want to make sure that we have good control over our current family," he explained.