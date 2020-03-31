Why is Phillip Lindsay likely heading towards an unhappy Broncos ending?

Breaking the Broncos is difficult to do. The feelings were bound to hurt themselves. Head of football operations John Elway believed that to advance he had to push dear players Derek Wolfe and Chris Harris out the door.

It's just business, right?

"It is always a difficult part of this business," Elway said Tuesday. "It seems like 98 percent of the time it's not a voluntary game as to when players want to leave."

As much as it pains me to say it, running back Phillip Lindsay already has one foot out the door. Not that I want to leave Denver. But 98% of the time, farewells in professional football are cruel, because the sentiment only gets in the way of rebuilding a franchise to the contest for the championship.

During a conference call with media luminaries like NBC's Peter King and miserable inkstains like me, Elway reminded us that in the weird and terrifying times of the coronavirus, everyone is doing their best, but even the NFL draft It could take place in the basement with Wayne and Garth. With a phone connection that was spotty at best, Elway was often more difficult to understand than when Brad Pitt flew his spaceship on the dark side of Neptune in "Ad Astra,quot;.

But to his credit, Elway repeated himself to make sure everyone in Bronco Country understood: “Derek and Chris have been a big part of this team for a long time. They have been two great players for the Broncos and for us. They were a big part of that Super Bowl team in 2015. This is a difficult part of this business. … eventually you have to go in different directions. "

The Broncos allocated money Wolfe wanted to new defensive lineman Jurrell Casey. Win before loyalty. While both men are 30, Casey is simply a better player, as evidenced by his five trips to the Pro Bowl.

After a season in which he was repeatedly exposed as something less than a true No. 1 cornerback, Harris was replaced by A.J. Bouye, who apparently fits better with the way coach Vic Fangio likes to play defense.

But something else is working here. When I asked if this rebuilding of the list was not just about enhancing talent, but also about listening to Fangio and giving the costume culture a makeover, Elway acknowledged those things were true.

"We want to go back to Broncos football, compete for the playoffs and compete for a championship," he added.

They don't call him no for long for nothing. Outside of Elway, linebacker Von Miller and kicker Brandon McManus are all that remains of Super Bowl 50. The feelings are sure to hurt when a team decides to turn the page on its past, no matter how glorious that past is.

And now there will be a delicate dance with Lindsay, an undrafted rookie in 2018 who produced consecutive seasons as a 1,000-yard runner. Tell a player who has always felt underrated that he doesn't appreciate it? It is often the beginning of the end.

Make no mistake, team management has sent Lindsay a different message: The Broncos don't really believe in him, because money always reveals the essentials in professional sports. Regarding a contract extension for a Denver native and former CU star, Elway now said, "We'll see what happens. … That's not a guarantee."

No promises. Without obligation. No hard feelings.

Instead of giving Lindsay a raise, Denver paid Melvin Gordon $ 13.5 million guaranteed as the runner to move the chains, pick up the bombardment, and get passes to new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's scheme. So you tell me: What is Lindsay's main role, aside from giving Gordon a break when the lead is spent?

While I bet Lindsay can beat Gordon as a starter, it's not where smart players will put their money. Although every NFL team needs two reliable running backs, the league has not seen two running backs on the same team run for 1,000 yards in the same season since 2009, when Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams did it for Carolina. The concept of two backs sharing the same glory sounds nice in theory, but it's unsustainable.

To think that Gordon and Lindsay can live happily ever after as No. 1 and No. 1A, in a league where everyone wants to get paid and a salary cap influences the decisions on the roster, is pure Pollyanna nonsense.

Lindsay told Mike Klis of 9News that she has not requested an exchange. However, if Lindsay wants total respect and a lot of money, she will probably have to leave Denver.

My advice to Lindsay: don't sign a penny-dollar extension with the Broncos now. Hometown discounts are for knuckles. Play the last season on your contract, then find out if anyone in the league really loves you.