Who is the worst person in the Netflix series & # 39; Tiger King & # 39 ;?

If there ever was a show that tapped America's love of stupidity, obsession with the absurd, infatuation with celebrity, and the strange ability to overlook blatant selfish cruelty, it's the Netflix series that has It has captured the country's attention as the quarantines required for coronaviruses have become the new normal in the United States.

Yes, I am talking about the "Tiger King,quot;.

To be clear, the only finger I'm pointing at here is also pointed directly at me. My wife and I observed during our first two weeks of quarantine, and it was, shall we say, an experience. The series attracts you with the crazy twists and turns, in a short time it disgusts you with the actions of the subjects and in the end you are just glad that it is over. So if you are a normal person, you will spend the next few days wondering why you voluntarily left seven hours of your precious time on this earth observing what these horrible people did to each other and, most importantly, to these wonderful animals they did not deserve nothing of this.

Basically, if you haven't started it, you probably shouldn't watch, unless you just like spending hours on a series that makes you hate almost everyone and encourage everyone to end up in jail. In that case, drunk. But, you know, keep reading.

Here is the recap of the Netflix show: "The zoo owner spirals out of control amidst a cast of eccentric characters in this true story of hitting the big cat breeding underworld." This, folks, is the kindest use of "eccentric,quot; I've ever read.

This weekend, I posted a poll on Twitter asking you to choose the WORST person in Tiger King. The four options: Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle. I didn't include an "all of the above,quot; option because sometimes in life you have to choose. Also, Twitter only offers you a maximum of four options for a survey.

Meaningless Quarantine Survey: Who is the WORST person in the @Netflix Tiger King series?

There should be an "all of the above options,quot;. Here are the four contenders, each with three compelling reasons why they are the worst person in the "Tiger King,quot; series. Warning: Spoilers below.

Exotic Joe

Who is he: The main character Joe Exotic (surprisingly, not his real name!) Owned and operated the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, where he owned a couple of hundred tigers, lions, leagues, and other animals.

Why is it the worst?

1) Her response to any kind of financial problem was raising more tiger cubs to sell. Did you need a few thousand dollars? Raise and sell a tiger cub that is guaranteed to spend its entire life in a cage or some type of confined area, living a life that bears no resemblance to the life a tiger should live. It is incredibly selfish.

two) Yes, he was portrayed as a sympathetic figure in the last episode, odd for a guy who has just been sent to prison after being found guilty of paying someone $ 3,000 to kill an opponent, but even apart from all of that (something important to put aside), I knew on some level that what I was doing with those animals was wrong. Remember in the last episode (we warned you there would be spoilers) when he talked about his two chimpanzees hugging each other in their new home after keeping them in cages next to each other for 10 years?

Yes, I knew it.

3) Travis Maldonado was not innocent, but he was an addict who crossed paths with Joe, and Joe fueled that methamphetamine addiction to keep Maldonado close. Maldonado coiled down to the point of committing suicide at the zoo. He was 23 years old.

Doc Antle

Who is he: It owns Myrtle Beach Safari, where it charges tourists higher prices for playing with tiger cubs, most of them showing off for their harem of scantily clad women.

Why is it the worst?

1) He is easily the scariest person on the show: I started writing "character,quot; instead of "person,quot; because it is too easy to forget while watching the show that these are not actors, but real people who actually behave like this. life – with the way he treats women in his life and almost everyone around him.

two) He also breeds big cats for the sole purpose of earning money. If you cannot have tourists holding and taking photos with tigers that are over 6 months old, you should have a constant supply of tiger cubs on premises. Then they spend the rest of their lives in cages, or worse, as suggested but not justified in the program. What is also hinted at but not corroborated are the allegations of rampant animal abuse at its facility, which was raided by the feds in December 2019.

3) It is impossible to get away from the cult leader form that treats people, women in particular. He dresses his women with almost nothing, pays them almost nothing and demands that they work long hours every day, without vacations. And then he hopes they are grateful for the opportunity to work with him and his big cats. Ugh

Carole Baskin

Who is she: Baskin runs Big Cat Rescue, located outside of Tampa, Florida.

Why is she the worst?

1) Let's be careful how we say this. It seems that the people who made this series for Netflix think Baskin had a lot to do with the mysterious disappearance of her very rich husband in 1997, and they make as compelling a case as can be made without real evidence. However, that's a pretty important part of filing a case. It should be noted that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department has reopened the case, asking for people who could have led to the disappearance of Don Lewis.

two) Even if she had nothing to do with his disappearance, the way Baskin treated Lewis's first wife and children after Lewis's disappearance, especially when it comes to what his share of the estate should have been, it is awful. .

3) Baskin has a lot of money in the bank: Lewis disappeared as a billionaire and did we mention that he pocketed most of that? – but she chooses not to pay hundreds of employees, sorry, volunteers, who keep her operation running. She admits on camera that she doesn't even bother to learn their names for a couple of years.

Jeff Lowe

Who is he: A mid-series entry to "Tiger King," Lowe was portrayed as the "angel investor,quot; who would save Joe Exotic from his financial troubles, but that did not happen.

Why is it the worst?

1) If Antle is the creepiest person on the show, Lowe is easily the slimmest, most selfish and intriguing person on the show, and that really says something. The uncle regularly exploited the tiger cubs to seduce women in threesomes with his wife; I carried the puppies in suitcases to the Las Vegas hotel rooms to make that happen.

two) It seems pretty obvious that Lowe created Joe Exotic to take the fall, aiming to take the zoo, for reasons too long and extensive to dig here.

3) He is actually a convicted criminal. You have been arrested or charged with domestic violence and fraud. According to this report, he still has four active arrest warrants in Las Vegas for failing to complete status checks on past incidents. Their Las Vegas home was broken into and sheriffs confiscated the animals they found.