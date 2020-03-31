Who can expect a payment of $ 1,200? When will it arrive? Could you get more? – Up News Info

On Friday, President Trump signed the CARES Act. A part of the historic stimulus package will be a direct payment of $ 1,200 to most American adults.

Many Up News Info viewers have questions about this part of the legislation, such as how much, when, and how. Good question.

Who receives the money?

Most American adults will receive a payment, unless they earn too much money, are what is called a "nonresident alien," or are dependents who may be claimed on someone else's tax return. That third group includes many college students and young adults who live with their parents.

How much?

It depends. If an individual's adjusted gross income is less than $ 75,000 / year, the payment is $ 1,200. If an individual contributes between $ 75,000 and $ 99,000 / year, the payment is reduced on a sliding scale. For people who earn more than $ 99,000, there is no payment.

If a married couple's income is less than $ 150,000 / year, the payment is $ 2,400. For a couple of people who contribute between $ 150,000 and $ 198,000 / year, the payment is reduced on a sliding scale. For couples earning more than $ 198,000, there is no payment.

For families with children, the limits are slightly higher. Families get an additional $ 500 for each child under the age of 17.

How will it get to me?

According to Scott Kadrlik, chief tax officer and managing partner at Meuwissen, Flygare, Kadrlik & Associates, P.A., the federal government will use a 2019 direct taxpayer deposit and income information if the taxpayer has filed this year. If not, the government will use the 2018 information.

When will it arrive?

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Up News Info's Face the Nation: "We hope that in three weeks, people who have direct deposit information with us will see that direct deposit in their bank accounts."

He went on to say that the government will create a web-based system for people to enter their direct deposit information if the IRS doesn't already have it. That website has yet to be created. For others without direct deposit, a check will be mailed, which experts say could take months.

"Three weeks is very optimistic," said Leonard Burman, a tax expert at the Urban Institute. "The IRS has to write and test a program and make sure it can't be hacked, as well as avoid fraud."

Is the $ 1200 taxable? No

What if you owe back taxes? The stimulus test will not be reduced.

What about people on Social Security who don't have to file a return? They will still receive a payment, but will need to complete a simple tax return to do so.

According to Burman, they will still receive the money through direct deposit because the government has their information.

According to an IRS spokesperson, the IRS is "asking for patience,quot; as the agency is still trying to find out the details. There is a page on the IRS website where information will eventually be published.