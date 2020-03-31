White House projects 100,000-240,000 coronavirus deaths – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLcbd88e84e8dd686cc1aa850ffb0723ff11% %MINIFYHTMLcbd88e84e8dd686cc1aa850ffb0723ff12%

The daily White House coronavirus briefing started with the stark reality: even with strict social distancing guidelines followed across the country, some 100,000 to 240,000 projected Americans will die from the disease.

As the afternoon event progressed, President Donald Trump began the briefing in a much bleaker tone than 24 hours earlier, when he hosted a CEO parade to talk about what they are contributing to the pandemic response.

%MINIFYHTMLcbd88e84e8dd686cc1aa850ffb0723ff13% %MINIFYHTMLcbd88e84e8dd686cc1aa850ffb0723ff14%

"We are going through two very difficult weeks," Trump said. "These will be two painful weeks, very, very painful."

%MINIFYHTMLcbd88e84e8dd686cc1aa850ffb0723ff15% %MINIFYHTMLcbd88e84e8dd686cc1aa850ffb0723ff16%

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the figure was "a number that we must anticipate, but we do not have to accept as inevitable."

Pressed by John Roberts of Fox News on how the projections could change, Fauci said: "As we get more data, you put it in and that could change."