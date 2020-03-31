Where Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are placed after an intense fight

What's really going on between Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian?

During last week's first episode of keeping up with the Kardashians, the fans saw how the sisters fought physically. The heated exchange between the sisters grew out of a conversation about work ethics and led to an explosive discussion between the brothers.

On Monday night, Kim addressed the "intense,quot; fight during a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, revealing where she and Kourtney are today.

"It was pretty intense," Kim told the Tonight's show host. "I feel like it's been a lot of Kourtney's pent-up resentment or I just feel like he really doesn't want to film (the show) anymore. She's not the type of person to make a decision and say 'OK, guys, I'm not going to film But she came to work with an attitude every day, as if to get even with everyone from the crew to us, and she really wouldn't make that decision. "