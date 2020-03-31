Where Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are placed after an intense fight

What's really going on between Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian?
During last week's first episode of keeping up with the Kardashians, the fans saw how the sisters fought physically. The heated exchange between the sisters grew out of a conversation about work ethics and led to an explosive discussion between the brothers.
On Monday night, Kim addressed the "intense,quot; fight during a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, revealing where she and Kourtney are today.
"It was pretty intense," Kim told the Tonight's show host. "I feel like it's been a lot of Kourtney's pent-up resentment or I just feel like he really doesn't want to film (the show) anymore. She's not the type of person to make a decision and say 'OK, guys, I'm not going to film But she came to work with an attitude every day, as if to get even with everyone from the crew to us, and she really wouldn't make that decision. "
Kim told Jimmy that they were still "putting pressure,quot; on Kourtney to find out "why he was so unhappy."
Beauty magnate KKW went on to reveal that mom Kris Jenner "cried,quot; when she saw the fight between her daughters.
So what is Kim and Kourtney's relationship like today?
"Kourtney and I are obviously fine now," Kim shared with Jimmy. "But we stopped production for a week after that. I think everyone was really shocked for a minute and thought, This is not our type of show, what's going on? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."
"I never really resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard that you didn't see, she was bleeding," said Kim. "And so, you really couldn't see that detail, but when I looked at my arm and saw that it had really scratched me and I felt everything on my back, I just walked up and slapped her."
Kim said it is not her "proudest moment,quot;, but shared that they were "going through."
"And she made the decision to take a break now," Kim said of Kourtney. "And I think she really needs it, I think it will be much better for her."
Watch the videos above to see Kim and Jimmy talk about their fight with Kourtney and how he is spending time with his family in the midst of social estrangement.
