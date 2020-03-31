Where are the United States' coronavirus hot spots? The | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLb8f45c069a7bb6399da03251ac6a709c11% %MINIFYHTMLb8f45c069a7bb6399da03251ac6a709c12%

New York City remains the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the United States with more than 1,500 deaths and more than 38,000 confirmed cases, but experts warn that many other cities and states are fast becoming hot spots for the outbreak. .

While New York City sees an increase in hospitalizations, major cities in the states of Louisiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Florida have seen an increase in the number of cases. That adds to the cities and states on the west coast that were affected by the outbreak.

Authorities warn that New York is likely not the only epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States. And US officials predict the pandemic could kill more than 100,000 if mitigation efforts don't work.

Here's a look at some of the US hot spots. USA Outside of New York:

Detroit

Home to the US auto industry. USA And one of Michigan's largest cities, Detroit faced an economic recession for years as car production moved abroad.

The metropolitan area has a population of more than four million and a poverty rate of 35 percent, approximately three times the national average. Detroit also has a large population of homeless people, which authorities say is particularly at risk.

Michigan had nearly 6,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 31, with at least 1,800 of them and 50 deaths reported in Detroit.

While Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has taken proactive steps, the situation remains dire.

"Right now, unfortunately, Detroit's trajectory is even steeper than New York's," said Dr. Teena Chopra, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at Detroit Medical Center, according to the Associated Press.

Chicago

The largest city in Illinois faces many of the same problems as New York City, and Chicago coronavirus statistics are beginning to paint a terrible picture.

Fans are scarce but desperately needed (Mark Lennihan / AP Photo)

Cases soared in Illinois, with 73 deaths and more than 5,000 cases as of March 31. At least 2,000 of those cases were confirmed in Chicago, one of the largest cities in the United States with a metropolitan population of more than 9,500,000.

Officials, including those in the US National Guard. USA And the Army Corps of Engineers are working to establish emergency hospitals. McCormick Place, the largest convention center in the US USA, has already been converted.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in a coronavirus briefing that most of the models he has seen show "that we will peak sometime in April … We are not close to that yet. "

New Orleans

Louisiana has developed coronavirus cases faster per capita than other states, according to officials there, and no city in the state has been more affected than New Orleans.

On March 24, President Donald Trump issued Louisiana a federal disaster declaration. Louisiana had more than 5,000 reported cases with 39 deaths on March 31.

There were 1,480 cases in New Orleans as of the last update on March 30. Officials were quoted as saying that 86 people in the city died of COVID-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus.

New Orleans faces many of the same problems as Detroit. Its poverty rate is about 25 percent, according to Welfare Info, a website that helps people find benefits.

A staff member at Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL), who runs a coronavirus disease screening test site (COVID-19), greets passing vehicles to try to alert the community to tests being conducted. at OHL in New Orleans, Louisiana (Kathleen Flynn / Reuters)

The Ernest M Morial Convention Center in New Orleans has been converted to an emergency hospital, with 1,000 beds and more capacity if needed.

The city, along with Detroit, was highlighted as a cause for concern by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has become a symbol of stability in the United States.

"Obviously, it's a smaller city, so they can't be fully comparable. But the dynamics of the outbreak in New Orleans is troubling," Fauci said March 30.

South florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an order to stay home for the southern part of his state as the number of coronavirus cases increases.

The order affects the four counties: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe, which have more than half of the state's 5,000 cases, according to local media.

Travelers entering the state from Louisana or New York City must be quarantined for 14 days.

The governor has delayed the issuance of a shelter-in-place order across the state, arguing that the virus has disproportionately affected the southeastern part of the state.

While these cities are cause for concern, all population centers are at risk, due to the nature of the virus, authorities say.

Authorities continue to encourage social distancing and keep out-of-home travel to a minimum.