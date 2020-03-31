What you must do to get your government stimulus check – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLfb9b8bfdf3a16ea408cb6f17351b077411% %MINIFYHTMLfb9b8bfdf3a16ea408cb6f17351b077412%

The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will begin receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks.

The payments are part of the $ 2.2 trillion rescue package signed last week by President Donald Trump aimed at fighting the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Most people don't need to do anything to get the money. But some, including older adults and low-income people who traditionally can't file tax returns, must take action. People who are behind in filing their taxes may also want to get caught.

The IRS and Treasury have provided more details on how to make sure you get paid. Here are the basics:

___

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR PAYMENTS?

Anyone who earns up to $ 75,000 in adjusted gross income and has a Social Security number will receive a payment of $ 1,200. That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment, $ 2,400, if their adjusted gross income, which is what they report on their taxes, is less than $ 150,000.

The payment is constantly decreasing for those who earn more. Those who earn more than $ 99,000, or $ 198,000 for joint taxpayers, are not eligible. The thresholds are slightly different for those who present themselves as the head of the family.

Parents will also receive $ 500 for each qualifying child.

___

WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO TO GET THE CHECK?

For most people, nothing.

The money will be directly deposited into your bank account if the government has that information from your tax return. If you haven't filed your 2019 taxes, the government will use your 2018 tax information to calculate your payment and determine where to send it. You can also use your Social Security statement of benefits.

___

I DO NOT HAVE TO FILE TAXES. DO I STILL GET A PAYMENT?

Yes. Individuals who are not required to file a tax return, such as low-income taxpayers, some seniors, Social Security beneficiaries, some veterans, and people with disabilities, will need to file a very simplified tax return to receive payment of economic impact. Provides basic government details, including a person's marital status, number of dependents, and direct deposit bank information.

___

I HAVE NOT FILED MY 2018 OR 2019 TAXES. WILL I STILL RECEIVE A PAYMENT?

Yes, but the IRS encourages anyone who is required to file a tax return and has not yet done so during those years to file it as soon as possible to receive a financial impact payment. Taxpayers should include their direct deposit bank information on the return if they want it to be deposited into their account.

___

I DID NOT USE DIRECT DEPOSIT ON MY TAXES, WHAT CAN I DO?

The default government will mail the check to you if you did not use direct deposit.

However, the IRS and Treasury say they will develop an online portal in the coming weeks for people to provide their bank information so they can receive payments immediately instead of by mail. You have not yet set a deadline to update that information.

___

Where do i do this

The IRS and Treasury say the irs.gov/coronavirus website will soon provide information about the check, including how people can file a simple 2019 tax return.

___

I NEED MORE TIME TO FILE MY TAX RETURN. HOW LONG DO I HAVE TO GET PAYMENT?

The IRS says people concerned about visiting a local tax professional or community organization in person for help with a tax return should not be concerned. Economic impact payments will be available for the rest of 2020.