What is your favorite Premier League goal of all time? The | Football news

A look at some of the best goals ever scored in the Premier League, including Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic free kick as well as many more memorable shots from the past few years.

With much of the farmhouse, we thought it was fun to have a list of the Premier League's best goals, and we want you to pick your favorite!

So many impressive efforts have been made since the start of the league in 1992 and we started our selection with these strikes, so tell us the highlights by voting at the bottom of the page.

Erik Edman vs Liverpool – (April 16, 2005)

If you like long range shots then there are few better than this effort at Anfield from Tottenham's left back in Sweden.

Matt Le Tissier vs Newcastle (Goal 1) – (October 24, 1993)

An iconic solo goal from the Southampton skipper in what was a memorable personal game for the brilliant game creator.

Michel Essien vs Arsenal – (December 10, 2006)

With time running out at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's unbeaten record in the Premier League under José Mourinho was under real threat, until Essien went ahead to crush a house from 25 yards.

Tony Yeboah vs Liverpool – (August 21, 1995)

As Sky Sports co-commentator Trevor Francis says, as soon as the Leeds forward's volley hits the back of the net: "That's the goal of the season!" But is he the best in Premier League history?

Jack Wilshere vs Norwich – (October 19, 2013)

Another perfect target of Arsenal's vast collection over the years, this is a true team effort involving intricate passes and wonderful, truly outrageous insight.

Steven Gerrard vs Middlesbrough – (April 30, 2005)

The Liverpool captain scored some memorable goals throughout his career, although it would be difficult to find many better than this sweetly beaten driver.

Trevor Sinclair vs Derby – (December 26, 2001)

The England winger has a subsequent catalog of spectacular punches from the past few years, however this aerial kick for West Ham may be the group's choice.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Portsmouth – (January 30, 2008)

Everyone is doing it these days, but in 2008 hitting the ball with a free kick to hit the curl was a novel technique. Anyway, this Ronaldo set-play still stands the test of time.

Dele Alli vs Crystal Palace – (January 23, 2016)

Reckless, scandalous, resourceful – call it what you like, but the wonder of the Tottenham midfielder at Selhurst Park will live long in memory.

Dalian Atkinson vs Wimbledon – (October 3, 1992)

It is not only the fascinating career of the Villa forward, but also the vision of ending with a glorious chip that makes this Premier League debut season goal one of his most outstanding efforts.

Emmanuel Adebayor vs Tottenham – (September 15, 2007)

I'm not sure Spurs fans vote for this one, but nonetheless, the Arsenal forward's well-hit volley from outside the box is just beautiful to watch.

Papiss Cisse vs Chelsea – (May 2, 2012)

Most players wouldn't even think about trying to score from where the Newcastle striker was on the field, but the Senegalese did, with spectacular results.

Wayne Rooney vs Newcastle – (April 24, 2005)

When it comes to volleys for the first time, there can be few better than this sweet effort from the United leader in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Muzzy Izzet vs Tottenham – (October 19, 1998)

With that said, how about this long-distance flying volley of the Leicester midfielder over 20 years ago?

Emre Can vs Watford – (May 1, 2017)

In a game that must win for Liverpool chasing the Champions League, the German midfielder prevailed with this striking air kick to ensure a close victory for the visitors.

Matty Taylor vs Everton – (December 9, 2006)

The Portsmouth midfielder's loop volley from outside the center circle really requires a beating.

Dennis Bergkamp vs Leicester – (August 27, 1997)

The Dutch Arsenal striker scored a hat-trick that will never be forgotten in this famous 3-3 draw at Filbert Street in 1997, the choice of which was this sumptuous solo effort filled with cunning and deception.