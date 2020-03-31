What is a Gordie Howe hat trick?

%MINIFYHTML018639cf07171a9ff9535cbe68d72bb011% %MINIFYHTML018639cf07171a9ff9535cbe68d72bb012%

Gordie Howe was the embodiment of everything related to hockey: an elegant and skillful scorer and an abuser like hell. So it stands to reason that you have a statistical achievement that requires several different aspects of the game that bears your name.

A Gordie Howe hat trick is when a player scores a goal, records an assist, and gets into a fight in the same game. It is believed to be the hockey of yesteryear, as Howe played. Howe actually only did it twice during his career, and the name wasn't coined until long after he retired in 1980 at age 52. A traditional hat trick is when a player scores three goals in one game.

Howe was known as much for his skill as for his pure physical strength. Just look at this photo. Despite his size, Howe had only 22 fights in his career in nearly 2,500 games, and his two Gordie Howe triplets came in the same season: October 1953 and March 1954, both against the Maple Leafs. Here is a breakdown of all his professional fights.

Society for International Hockey research says Rick Tocchet is the NHL's all-time leader in Gordie Howe stunts with 18 in the usual reasons and playoffs. Brendan Shanahan is next at 17. The Gordie Howe hat trick wasn't traced until The Hockey News started doing it in 1996, and the name's origins are unclear.

Howe wasn't a fighter, necessarily, but he was nail-hard. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 88 after years of deteriorating health.