What does the coronavirus blockade look like from space? News

More than a third of the world population is now under blockade as an increasing number of countries implement radical measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Drastic measures have emptied the streets, interrupted travel and slowed economic activity – All while cutting air pollution.

Plus:

Before and after satellite images show the impact of the measures on cities around the world. We will add more cities to the list below as soon as new satellite images become available.

1. Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Great Mosque of Mecca is usually full of pilgrims from all over the world. But on March 19, the Saudi authorities suspended all prayers at the two main mosques in Mecca and Medina. Saudi Arabia has more than 1,400 confirmed cases and eight deaths to date.





2. Venice, Italy

With more than 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11,000 deaths, Italy is the most affected country in Europe.

Authorities in the country plan to extend the closure for a week until at least April 12. Italy's tourism sector, which draws up to 60 million visitors each year, has come to a standstill, but residents of Venice's tourist hotspot have clearly reported running water for the first time in years.

3. Shrine of Imam Reza, Iran

Iran, the country most affected by the Middle East, announced a total closure on March 28, about five weeks after reporting its first case.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases was 44,606, and the death toll was 2,898. The Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, which normally attracts 20 million pilgrims each year, has been closed since March 17.





4. Wuhan, China

Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, is home to more than 11 million people.

The capital of central Hubei province has been under mandatory quarantine for more than two months and has only just begun to ease the restrictions. China has reported more than 3,300 deaths from 82,000 infections to date.

5. Disney World, Florida, USA USA

The United States currently has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 163,000. At least 3,000 people have died since the country reported its first case on January 20. On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency after weeks of minimizing the virus.





6. Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil was the first South American country to report a coronavirus infection on February 24. Since then, more than 4,500 people have tested positive and 165 have died. President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly rejected a national blockade and criticized the country's governors and mayors who imposed such measures.