West, Noble Energy making cuts due to coronavirus, lowering oil prices

Colorado's two largest oil and gas producers are cutting employee wages and hours and putting workers on leave as they face a dramatic drop in demand due to economic repression fueled by the coronavirus.

Noble Energy, the state's second-largest oil and gas producer, said Tuesday that it will place approximately 30% of its U.S. workforce on leave or part-time as of April 6. Employees on unpaid leave and those cut from part-time will continue to receive all health benefits, company spokeswoman Paula Beasley said in an email.

The cuts are designed to be temporary, focusing on the next 90-180 days, Beasley said. Employees can use their accumulated free time before starting their leave.

Houston-based Noble Energy has a total of 2,300 employees. It was unclear how many of Colorado's 650 workers would be affected by the reductions. In February, when the company announced its capital spending plans, it said 60% was allocated to DJ Basin.

The company initially stopped recruiting new employees and reduced the contractor workforce by approximately 75%.

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum, the dominant player in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin, has notified employees of a series of measures to respond to "this unprecedented moment affecting our industry and the global economy," said the Spokeswoman Jennifer Brice in an email. The measures include the pay cut, which Brice said will affect everyone from the management team onward.

The company did not specify the size of the salary reductions or other actions.

"We deeply value our employees and want to keep them working for the health of their families, the communities we serve, and the overall economy," said Brice.

Occidental, which acquired Anadarko Petrolum in 2019 and took over Colorado operations, has around 600 employees in the state.

Both companies announced earlier this month that they would significantly cut spending in the face of falling oil prices. Oil prices, already declining, fell 24% on March 10, shaking the stock market, when a price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

As a result, Saudi Arabia has flooded the saturated market with low-priced oil, further depressing prices. Added to the problems of the industry is the global impact of the coronavirus, which has reduced the demand for oil.

“We have a collapse in demand that is just developing. The worst will probably be in the next quarter, "Ed Morse, managing director and global head of commodity research with Citigroup, said in a call to reporters on Tuesday.

Oil prices, which are around $ 20 a barrel, are likely to drop further, Morse added, speaking in the call organized by the National Association for Business Economics.