Webster Minor League manager Webster Garrison on the respirator due to coronavirus, fiancee says – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info / AP) – Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a coronavirus respirator, according to his fiancee.

Nikki Trudeaux posted her latest update on Monday night on social media. She said the former 54-year-old major league player still needed a fan to fight COVID-19, but had not declined in his battle.

"It's not getting worse! He's fighting hard and making little milestones. " she wrote on Twitter. Trudeaux has been asking for evening prayers with the hash tag "WebbyStrong,quot;.

It's still on the fan … but it's not getting worse! 🙌🏽🙏🏽 He's struggling hard and achieving small milestones 🥰 #WebbyStrong💪🏽 – Nikki Trudeaux (@ cajunurse911) March 31, 2020

The Athletics said Tuesday that there were no updates on a minor league member (they have not identified him) and said there have been no other positive tests within the organization.

Oakland released a statement over the weekend that "a minor league staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and is under hospital care."

"We want to extend our most sincere thoughts and prayers to our colleague for a speedy recovery," said the team. “We are committed to providing him and his family with support and care. Each person on our team plays a critical role in our success and we look forward to his return to the field when he is healthy. ”

Garrison managed the Class A Stockton Ports last season and was expected to do so in the Arizona Fall League this year. He played five games for the Athletics in 1996, never receiving a hit in 10 plate appearances while taking a walk. He is from Marrero, Louisiana.

Trudeaux described in his publications the anguish of being helpless through this. She said she also tested positive for COVID-19.

"This man, my fiance, Webster Garrison, the love of my life, is on a ventilator in the hospital, fighting for his life, and I can't even be by his side!" Trudeaux said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can experience serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

