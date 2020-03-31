‘We are in a cage:’ Spanish Town lives under a confinement within a confinement

LA POBLA DE CLARAMUNT, Spain – When María José Rodríguez heard on local television that her city in the northeast of Spain would be closed in a matter of hours, she knew she had to leave or risk losing her family's business.
Grabbing a grocery bag, a new change of clothes and her car keys, she said goodbye to her husband and headed to her son's apartment in a nearby town, above the family bakery. For more than two weeks, she has been locked out of the city, Igualada. Her husband has been locked up and they have no way of knowing how long it will last.
"If I hadn't moved to continue running the bakery, we would have had to close it," said Rodriguez, 63, at his store in the town of La Pobla de Claramunt. "But we'll be fine, and I call my husband 50 times a day. At least."
Many European countries have imposed various forms of confinement to contain the epidemic, but Igualada, an industrial city 30 miles northwest of Barcelona, stands out. Despite the fact that Spain has imposed a national blockade, it has cut Igualada from the rest of the country, a blockade within a blockade.
After their hospital was identified as the center of a regional outbreak that has reached nearly 20,000 coronavirus infections and more than 2,500 deaths, officials sealed off Igualada and three smaller neighboring cities at midnight on March 12, leaving some 65,000 people.
Police forces monitor each access point, allowing only essential workers to enter and exit. Barriers have divided families like Ms. Rodríguez's, left people jobless, and driven homes to uncertainty for weeks, if not longer.
"We are in a cage and we are learning to stop trying to control everything," said Gemma Sabaté, a 48-year-old physical therapist stranded there.
More than 8,100 people have died from the new coronavirus in Spain, the second highest number in the world after Italy. Almost 95,000 people have tested positive, including thousands of health workers.
In Igualada, as doctors and nurses fight the virus in the hospital, residents have shared a sense of duty, sacrifice, and resilience.
Most of the restrictions in the city are similar to those across the country: People are allowed to leave their homes just to buy food, walk their dogs, and attend emergencies. But the rules are applied more strictly in Igualada, the traffic is more strictly controlled.
When Marc Castells, the mayor of Igualada, goes home at night, he says he feels like the last character in a movie, "except it's not a movie."
Those inside and those outside the cordon can meet at checkpoints, but only to exchange essential goods under the eyes of police officers. On a recent morning, Toni Navarro delivered air conditioners for the hospital to his colleague Jordi Morente, who lives in Igualada. They were both wearing masks and gloves.
"If you need anything, give me a call, I'll drive anytime, even at night," Navarro said as they exchanged a blow to the elbow.
Alba Vergés, regional health minister of Catalonia, lives in Igualada, but has been forced to stay away, leaving her family stranded.
"I never thought that we would have to restrict people's freedom of movement," he said. “But every day 10,000 people leave Igualada, mainly to Barcelona. We had to stop the virus from spreading. "
With the isolation of the area extended from 15 days to 30, the streets of Igualada have remained almost deserted and eerily silent, residents say, except for the nightly applause for health workers. In the town square, whose terraces are often full of life, only the sound of a small fountain is heard.
Of course, there have been some cracks in the confinement. The streets of Igualada have become more crowded in the mornings as the running of the bulls continues, and some young people have mixed outside when the city is asleep. Others have used an underground parking lot for exercise, or have taken their dogs for long walks along the nearby river.
But many residents said they wanted to lead by example, because they were among the first in the country to face the epidemic.
"There is some responsibility, there is a fear of being contaminated," said Josep Maria Solé, a 54-year-old public employee. "And then there is the proximity to the hospital."
The calm outside contrasts with what nurses and doctors describe as a chaotic fight inside the hospital. Of the nearly 600 infected people in the area, more than 150 have been health workers. A third of the staff has been sent home.
"The hospital is collapsing," said Raquel Jaume, a 61-year-old nurse who has had to isolate herself.
Another nurse, who asked to remain anonymous because she still works at the hospital, said the most difficult times have been the 5-minute parting calls that critically ill patients have with their families. "They are alone and die alone," he said.
All non-emergency operations have been moved to other hospitals, to accommodate Covid-19 patients. With more expectations, a sports facility has been converted into a field hospital. Dozens of health workers from other facilities have tried to fill the decimated ranges.
But the lack of staff, a hospital official said, "It is destroying us."
Authorities say a dinner on February 28 for more than 80 people, including dozens of health workers, may have fueled the outbreak. The hospital registered its first case on March 8.
"We don't take this seriously enough," said Marc Arnaiz, a doctor in the internal medicine unit who has been infected, about the early stages of the epidemic.
Regional authorities have reported nearly 200 new cases and a dozen new deaths in recent days, among the biggest increases since the shutdown began. "Everyone knows someone who has been infected or died in Igualada," said Clara López, a 28-year-old mother of two. "If not yet, it is a matter of days."
According to the official count, almost 70 people died from the coronavirus in hospital until Tuesday, but authorities admitted that the numbers could be much higher, since only those who were examined have been counted.
In video calls with family members, "we tell ourselves that everything is going well," López said. "But deep down, we're definitely not doing as well."
Many fear that the blockade will devastate the local economy. Igualada is famous for its textile manufacturers and leather workshops that supply luxury brands worldwide. But the industry, which Mr. Castells said employs 1,000 people, has been paralyzed.
"After the sanitary tsunami will come the economic tsunami," said Castells.
Despite the closure, the virus has spread from Igualada. Dozens of cases have appeared in nearby villages, and more than 20 residents in two local nursing homes have died.
Many locals living outside of Igualada, such as Sonia Quiñoa, have blamed the authorities for not conducting enough tests. His father was hospitalized for pneumonia, but was not examined until after his death, one of the first of the coronavirus at the Igualada hospital.
His family spent time with him in his last days, and Mrs. Quiñoa, her husband, Juan Antonio Mudarra, and their two children soon developed symptoms. They said they urged the health authorities to review them, but that they were not examined for more than 10 days; Both Mrs. Quiñoa and Mr. Mudarra tested positive.
"We have been responsible enough to isolate ourselves," Mudarra said last month at the door of the family home in La Pobla de Claramunt. But he said he was not surprised that the virus has spread so widely and quickly.
"The health workers in Igualada are overwhelmed," he said. "The residents inside are concerned. And we, outside, have been abandoned. ”
Samuel Aranda contributed reporting.