‘We are in a cage:’ Spanish Town lives under a confinement within a confinement

LA POBLA DE CLARAMUNT, Spain – When María José Rodríguez heard on local television that her city in the northeast of Spain would be closed in a matter of hours, she knew she had to leave or risk losing her family's business.

Grabbing a grocery bag, a new change of clothes and her car keys, she said goodbye to her husband and headed to her son's apartment in a nearby town, above the family bakery. For more than two weeks, she has been locked out of the city, Igualada. Her husband has been locked up and they have no way of knowing how long it will last.

"If I hadn't moved to continue running the bakery, we would have had to close it," said Rodriguez, 63, at his store in the town of La Pobla de Claramunt. "But we'll be fine, and I call my husband 50 times a day. At least."

Many European countries have imposed various forms of confinement to contain the epidemic, but Igualada, an industrial city 30 miles northwest of Barcelona, ​​stands out. Despite the fact that Spain has imposed a national blockade, it has cut Igualada from the rest of the country, a blockade within a blockade.