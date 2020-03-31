We are developing the sequel & # 39; Hobbs and Shaw & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML54c2d8dcfd9fbb1b533443bba1cc65c711% %MINIFYHTML54c2d8dcfd9fbb1b533443bba1cc65c712%

Universal Pictures / Frank Masi

During an Instagram Live Q and A, the actor from & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; reveals that the filmmakers behind the project & # 39; just have to discover creativity right now & # 39 ;.



Dwayne "The rock"Johnson has confirmed a"Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw"The sequel is in the works during a live Q&A on Instagram.

The actor met with Jason Statham For him "Fast and Furious"spin-off movie, which also starred Idris Elba Y Vanessa Kirby, and scoffed at a second installment on the cards.

"We are developing the next movie, and I'm pretty excited," Dwayne said during a live Q&A on Instagram, according to Empire. "We just have to discover creativity right now and the direction we are going to take."

"Hobbs & Shaw" sees Johnson's Lawman character Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw, played by Statham, form an unlikely alliance when a cybernetically enhanced villain threatens humanity's future.

Dwayne's full chat can be found on his Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/therock/).

Meanwhile, fans of the franchise were recently disappointed when the next movie "F9"starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez Y Tyrese Gibson, was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was expected to drop on May 22, but the global health crisis caused bosses to delay it until April 2, 2021.