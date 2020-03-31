Wayne Pivac: Wales coach has 25 percent pay cut as WRU cuts costs | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML11d0fe8df541efbb54d312de342f9de611% %MINIFYHTML11d0fe8df541efbb54d312de342f9de612%





Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) CEO Martyn Phillips will receive 25 percent pay cuts amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The WRU said it had announced "new measures to reduce costs during the current period of inactivity in the game in Wales," which will take effect on April 1.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend agreed to defer part of his salary, while England's Eddie Jones took a salary cut of more than 25 percent.

In a statement, the WRU said: "With no stadium events currently and pressure on other sources of revenue, and after in-depth reviews of possible 'return to rugby' dates, a comprehensive plan for cost savings. "

Phillips added: "I have been amazed at the efforts and attitude of all WRU staff during this crisis.

"As companies across the country face similar difficult decisions, the adoption of this new policy became even more challenging, as everywhere you look at everyone at the WRU it & # 39; rolled up & # 39; and adapted.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff has been converted into a temporary hospital during the coronavirus crisis

"However, we have taken these steps to protect jobs and protect gaming health in the medium and long term in Wales. We remain focused on our goal of getting out of the other side of this crisis."

"We continue our constructive dialogue with the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) and the Regions. This includes an exchange of information with the WRPA, particularly on the complex finances involved, so that all parties can make an informed decision. We are working as fast as possible to bring this to a conclusion "

Wales' national stadium, Principality Stadium in Cardiff, has been converted into a temporary hospital providing around 2,000 additional beds to support the NHS.

The WRU, which owns and operates the site, has been working with Cardiff and Vale government officials and the University Health Board as part of contingency planning for the current coronavirus crisis.

"The speed and efficiency with which our stadium is being transformed into a hospital is just one example of the hard work and dedication of our team," said Phillips.

"I know there will be difficulties to endure, but I also know that all of our staff have the best interests of Welsh rugby and the wider community in Wales at heart and that we will overcome these difficult times together."