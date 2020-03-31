Watch Mark Wahlberg's daughter put on makeup in funny videos

Looking good Mark Wahlberg!
On Monday, the actor's youngest daughter. Grace She invited her famous father to a day of pampering, with a daring manicure and tons of makeup. Taking on Instagram, the father of four children documented the hilarious makeover moment, proving that things have changed during his second week of social estrangement.
"(You are) painting my hand,quot;, the Confidential Spenser Star exclaimed before starting her message. "" Well then, 15 days in quarantine now. I'm getting pedicures and manicures, and apparently complete makeup. She has her entire kit there. Um, yes, this is what is happening now … "
Keeping things on trend, Grace decided to paint Mark's hands in two different colors, opting for a neon orange on his right hand and a purple on his left. In his stories, the Boogie nights Star gave fans a closer look at her work and jokingly had to tell her that her manicure skills aren't there yet.
"I don't know if you're going to have a career in this," he said to the adorable 10-year-old girl, to which she replied, "I'm only good at makeup. So, your makeup is going to be on fleek. Your eyebrows will be on fleek. "
Once both nails were painted, Mark examined his hands and, unfortunately for Grace, he was not a happy customer. "This is a hacking job," he said. "Are you good at this? Have you done this before? Oh my god!"
Moving on to glamor, Grace grabbed an eyeshadow palette and started outlining the Dad's house star face When he tried to carve his cheekbones in a dark shade, Mark noticed that he was applying the product too hard and shouted, "Okay, what the hell are you doing?"
Continuing to drag the shadow over her face and trying to hold back the laughter, Grace replied, "I'm doing horrible makeup." Annoyed, Mark yelled, "I thought you said you were good at makeup? But what? Well, that's enough."
When Grace is not making a makeover for her father, the father-daughter duo has amused themselves by learning TikTok dances. Last week Mark shared a video of himself his wife Rhea Durham getting a tutorial from Grace, and it's safe to say he didn't nail the moves right away.
"Tiktok quarantined. I hope everyone stays safe out there," he wrote. "Let's try to stay positive and healthy. We will all get through it."
