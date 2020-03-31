Watch Mark Wahlberg's daughter put on makeup in funny videos

Looking good Mark Wahlberg!

On Monday, the actor's youngest daughter. Grace She invited her famous father to a day of pampering, with a daring manicure and tons of makeup. Taking on Instagram, the father of four children documented the hilarious makeover moment, proving that things have changed during his second week of social estrangement.

"(You are) painting my hand,quot;, the Confidential Spenser Star exclaimed before starting her message. "" Well then, 15 days in quarantine now. I'm getting pedicures and manicures, and apparently complete makeup. She has her entire kit there. Um, yes, this is what is happening now … "

Keeping things on trend, Grace decided to paint Mark's hands in two different colors, opting for a neon orange on his right hand and a purple on his left. In his stories, the Boogie nights Star gave fans a closer look at her work and jokingly had to tell her that her manicure skills aren't there yet.