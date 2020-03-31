Watch how the Maryland dog practices social distancing while delivering wine

Raise a glass for social distancing and helpful dogs!

As millions of Americans practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, one winery decided to be creative in delivering delicious drinks to customers. How about a dog named Soda delivering wine to eager customers?

"Soda has been with me at the winery since I bought the business a little over a year ago. He loves all the attention our clients give him. Since we are only allowed to carry out, Soda cannot interact with all of his friends so much " Lori Yata from Stone House Urban Winery in Maryland shared with E! Exclusive news. "I was sitting with my daughter-in-law and told her how sad Soda looked and she said there is a way for Soda to deliver her wine. So I searched online and found a vest with side pockets, perfect for holding two bottles of wine."

What came next were special installments that had customers grinning and Soda wagging their tails.