Watch how the Maryland dog practices social distancing while delivering wine

Raise a glass for social distancing and helpful dogs!
As millions of Americans practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, one winery decided to be creative in delivering delicious drinks to customers. How about a dog named Soda delivering wine to eager customers?
"Soda has been with me at the winery since I bought the business a little over a year ago. He loves all the attention our clients give him. Since we are only allowed to carry out, Soda cannot interact with all of his friends so much " Lori Yata from Stone House Urban Winery in Maryland shared with E! Exclusive news. "I was sitting with my daughter-in-law and told her how sad Soda looked and she said there is a way for Soda to deliver her wine. So I searched online and found a vest with side pockets, perfect for holding two bottles of wine."
What came next were special installments that had customers grinning and Soda wagging their tails.
"Everyone loves the idea and have come all the way to Alexandria and Washington D.C. just to see and have Soda put out his wine," Lori shared. "This has definitely put some much-needed encouragement in his wake during these tough times and smiles on many faces."
Lori Yata urban cellar / Stone House
While Soda is 11 years old, Lori says the dog is in "good shape,quot; and walks three to four miles a day. Soda has also been in Lori's life since she was six months old.
And while the Coronavirus pandemic has been difficult in small businesses like Stone House Urban Winery, Lori has always found solace in her special four-legged friend.
"He has seen me in difficult times and has always been there for me," he explained. "Once again, he is standing by my side to help, and I am so thankful that God has put him in my life."
Lori continued: "My partner Lorie Dixon And I am very grateful for all the support that our clients have given us. We are a very small business and we are just trying to keep our heads above water … or should I say wine. If Soda and I can give someone an ounce of pleasure, then I know we are doing the right thing. "
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
