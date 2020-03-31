WATCH: Grandpa-granddaughter duo hold adorable long distance social dance – Up News Info

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Up News Info Local) – Social estrangement doesn't stop a Tennessee grandfather and granddaughter from doing something they love to do together: dance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kira Neely, 6, has not been to school since March 12 or has not seen many of her grandparents, despite the fact that they live in a neighboring house.

To overcome isolation, the grandfather and granddaughter began to have dances, a friendly competition in which each person takes their side and shares their favorite dance move, one at a time.

Sherrie Neely of Nashville shared a heartwarming video of her daughter and father, Marvin Neely, dancing to The Jackson 5's "ABC,quot;.

"I haven't posted on fb in forever … but I love this video! This is the street that separates my house from my parents' house, and it usually intersects multiple times during the day," Sherrie wrote on Facebook.

"Kira loves her 'dad' very much and now they have started dancing,quot; every day "as the virus keeps them apart," he continued. "My dad will be 81 next month and I have never seen him dance, but he is really trying hard and has some special moves!" "I am sure the workers think we are crazy !!!"

The video has been shared 12,000 times and has inspired nearly 1,500 comments.

"One of the best things I've seen through all of this!" Ria-Louise Brown wrote.